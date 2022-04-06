Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Thalapathy Vijay's Beast trailer, tweet goes VIRAL

Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming actioner 'Beast', slated to release on April 13, is one of the most awaited Indian films. Now, superstar Shah Rukh Khan has reacted to the film's trailer creating mass hysteria among Vijay's fans. King Khan shared that he and Tamil filmmaker Atlee are huge fans of Vijay.

Taking to his Twitter handle on April 5, Shah Rukh Khan shared the Hindi trailer of Beast, titled Raw in Hindi, and wrote, "Sitting with @Atlee_dir who is as big a fan of @actorvijay as I am. Wishing the best for beast to the whole team…trailer looks meaner…. Leaner… stronger!!". His tweet went viral on the micro-blogging website within seconds.

With his tweet, SRK even teased his fans about his upcoming film with Tamil filmmaker Atlee, whose official announcement hasn't been made yet. The film is supposedly inspired by the Netflix global hit series 'Money Heist' and is rumoured to star Nayanthara and Sanya Malhotra alongside the 'Pathaan' star.

Earlier on April 4, Varun Dhawan launched the Hindi trailer of Beast aka Raw, two days after the film's official Tamil trailer was launched on April 2. Taking to his Twitter handle, the 'Badlapur' star had written, "Happy to launch the action-packed #BeastHindiTrailer. Feel the POWER, TERROR & FIRE always been a huge fan of Vijay sir".



Starring Pooja Hegde alongside Thalapathy Vijay, Beast, hitting theatres on April 13, is set to clash with Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey' and Yash's 'KGF Chapter 2'. The film has already generated high buzz after its two songs 'Arabic Kuthu' and 'Jolly O Gymkhana' have become massive hits after trending on social media websites. The dark comedy action thriller Tamil film is being directed by Nelson aka Nelson Dilipkumar, who helmed the 2021 Tamil blockbuster action comedy film 'Doctor'.