Beast box office collection day 13: Thalapathy Vijay's film collapses in second week earning Rs 152.21 crore

Beast box office collection/File photo

The Tamil actioner Beast, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde in the leading roles, continues its forgettable run at the box office. With the tsunami of KGF Chapter 2, the Vijay starrer film has collapsed in its second week after crossing the Rs 150 crore mark. Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, often credited as Nelson in his films, Beast has been criticised by the audience and the critics for its lack of direction and poor script.

Film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan took to his Twitter account on Tuesday, April 26, and shared the day-wise earnings of the film in its second week as he wrote, "#Beast WW Box Office COLLAPSES Week 1 - ₹ 143.72 cr Week 2 Day 1 - ₹ 1.96 cr Day 2 - ₹ 1.53 cr Day 3 - ₹ 1.30 cr Day 4 - ₹ 1.58 cr Day 5 - ₹ 1.75 cr Day 6 - ₹ 0.37 cr Total - ₹ 152.21 cr #Vijay"

#Beast WW Box Office



COLLAPSES



Week 1 - ₹ 143.72 cr

Week 2

Day 1 - ₹ 1.96 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 1.53 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 1.30 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 1.58 cr

Day 5 - ₹ 1.75 cr

Day 6 - ₹ 0.37 cr

Total - ₹ 152.21 cr#Vijay — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 26, 2022

Shahid Kapoor's Jersey has also been affected by the wave of Yash-led KGF Chapter 2 as the former collected only Rs 14.5 crore in its opening weekend, while the latter is smashing records at the box office with collections of over Rs 900 crore. The Prashanth Neel directorial has become the sixth-highest-grossing Indian film of all time.



READ | KGF Chapter 2 box office collection day 12: Yash's film mints over Rs 900 crore, check day-wise earnings

Coming back to Beast, the film follows the events inside a hijacked mall. Thalapathy Vijay stars as RAW agent Veera Raghavan who happens to be inside the shopping mall at that very moment and sets on a mission to rescue the hostages from the kidnappers.

The Tamil actioner also stars Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu, Shine Tom Chacko, Lilliput Faruqui, and Ankur Ajit Vikal in prominent roles. It is produced by Kalanithi Maran under his production company Sun Pictures.