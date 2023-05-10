Arjun Rampal set to make Telugu debut, will play villain in Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer #NBK108

Arjun Rampal will share screen space with Nandamuri Balakrishna in NBK 108

Arjun Rampal announced on Wednesday that he is set to make his debut down south in the Telugu film industry. The actor will be playing the antagonist in action entertainer #NBK108, which stars Nandamuri Balakrishna. The actor shared the announcement video on his social media and thanked the film’s team for giving him the opportunity.

On Wednesday afternoon, Arjun took to Instagram to share the announcement video from Shine Screens. “Making my South Debut with team NBK108. Feel super nervous and excited. I promise you all this is going to be one mad ride with lots of fun. Thank you for having me,” he wrote. The video shows director Anil Ravipudi sitting on stairs as Arjun comes and mouths a poular line of Balakrishna in Telugu. As the filmmaker is surprised at Arjun’s Telugu, the actor responds in Hindi, “I am doing a film with Nandamuri Balakrishna, with you, so the dialogue needs to be terrific.” He then thanked Balakrishna, popularly known as Balayya, saying that he was really looking forward to the film.

NBK 108, titled so tentatively because it is Balakrishna’s 108th project as lead actor, is being directed by Anil Ravipudi, and produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi of Shine Screens. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Sreeleela.

The music for the film is being composed by S Thaman, while C Ram Prasad is the cinematographer. V Venkat will be choreographing the action for this film. While the official title for the film is yet to be announced, the film is slated for a theatrical release on Dussehra this year.

Arjun was last seen on the big screen as the villain in Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad, which released last year. This year, he will be seen in period drama The Battle of Bhima Koregaon, directed by Ramesh Thete. He is also working in Abbas-Mustan’s heist thriller 3 Monkeys.