Prabhas blushes as Nandamuri Balakrishna quizzes him on dating rumours with Kriti Sanon on Unstoppable With NBK. Watch

Prabhas reacting to questions about Kriti Sanon on Unstoppable With NBK

Prabhas appeared on talk show Unstoppable With NBK on Thursday night in a rare appearance on the smaller screen. The reclusive actor spoke to the host, veteran actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, about his life, career, and lots of other things. During the show, the actor faced an embarrassing moment as the host quizzed him about rumours of him dating his Adipurush co-star Kriti Sanon.

Prabhas and Kriti are starring in Om Raut’s Adipurush, based on the Hindu epic Ramayana with Prabhas playing Raghav and Kriti playing Janki, characters based on Rama and Sita. Rumours of them dating emerged a few months ago. On the show, Balakrishna asked Prabhas in Telugu, “You have worked with so many actresses. But, how come Rama fell only in love with Sita?” Prabhas smiled and then responded, “It’s old news, sir. There was also a clarification from the madam that there was no such thing.”

To this, Balakrishna emphasised on Prabhas’ use of the word ‘madam’ and pushed him to name the said mada. Prabhas visibly blushed and his face before responding with Kriti’s name. While promoting her last film Bhediya, Kriti recently appeared on a TV show with co-star Varun Dhawan. There, Varun implied that a south star who is shooting with Deepika Padukone resides in Kriti’s heart. Prabhas has been shooting Project K with Deepika. In the end, Kriti had to issue a clarification that Varun was joking.

Prabhas’ appearance on Unstoppable With NBK will be streamed over two episodes on aha, a first for the show. "We have received numerous messages from fans asking us not to edit the episode. Additionally, aha and Prabhas have been delighted with the outcome. Therefore, we decided to go ahead with the two parts after consulting Prabhas, Nandamuri Balakrishna and the team internally,” a source from aha shared.

When the first episode was released on Thursday night, the app crashed. The OTT platform aha video even put out a tweet apologising to the fans on its official Twitter handle. The second episode will premiere on January 6, and will see Prabhas’ friend actor Gopichand joining him.