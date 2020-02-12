Amul's tribute to Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix gets 'vegan' response from PETA

The 2020 Academy Awards was a night to remember as it celebrated the legendary performances of artists from around the world. One of the iconic moments of the night was Joaquin Phoenix winning his first-ever Oscar for best actor award for the movie Joker.

Congratulating him for his big win was dairy company Amul that shared an animated picture of Joaquin, who is on a vegan diest, with the famous Amul girl who can be seen smearing butter on his face, on stage. While the tribute to the actor was appreciated by many, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) slammed the company quoting Joaquin's acceptance speech in which he emphasized the importance of animal rights.

PETA India slammed Amul by taking to Twitter and saying, "The joke's on you @Amul_Coop! In his #Oscar speech, #JoaquinPhoenix spoke against dairy cruelty. Do the cows favour and switch to making soya, almond, oat or other plant milk."

Joaquin had made a moving speech in which he said, "I think we've become very disconnected from the natural world. Many of us are guilty of an egocentric world view, and we believe that we're the center of the universe. We go into the natural world and we plunder it for its resources. We feel entitled to artificially inseminate a cow and steal her baby, even though her cries of anguish are unmistakable. Then, we take her milk that's intended for her calf and we put it in our coffee and our cereal. We fear the idea of personal change because we think we need to sacrifice something; to give something up. But human beings at our best are so creative and inventive, and we can create, develop and implement systems of change that are beneficial to all sentient beings and the environment."