Ahead of Samantha Akkineni's birthday, Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh unveil her CDP

Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh tweeted Samantha Akkineni's birthday CDP.

Apr 27, 2021

It's Samantha Akkineni's birthday on April 28 and her fans are already excited on social media pages. The actor is turning 34 this year and ahead of that two South beauties have shared her Birthday CDP (common display photo) on their Twitter pages. Yes, Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh shared a fan art in which Samantha looks simply the best as a towering personality. She is seen wearing a blue sweater and jeans with hoop earrings and a short hairdo.

While sharing the CDP, Tamannaah wrote, "Super happy to present to you the CDP for Samantha’s birthday. @Samanthaprabhu2, you are a beautiful person inside out an actor par excellence. Here’s wishing you a very happy birthday #HBDSamanthaAkkineni."

While Keerthy tweeted, "Happy to release the CDP of miss gorgeous, @Samanthaprabhu2. Wishing you a very Happy Birthday in advance! May you have a safe year ahead #HBDSamanthaAkkineni #SamanthaAkkineniCDP."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha will next be seen in the Tamil film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal directed by Vignesh Shivan. In the film, she will be seen alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. It's a romantic flick and the first song was unveiled on Valentine's Day this year. The release date is yet to be announced.

Samantha also has Gunasekhar directorial Shaakuntalam in which she plays the titular role of Shakuntala. The actor is paired opposite Dev Mohan in the film.

Moreover, Sam is gearing up for her OTT debut with The Family Man 2 starring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role. 

