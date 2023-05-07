After Shah Rukh Khan reveals Atlee's son's name, Jawan director and wife Priya make announcement with cute photo

Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee and wife Priya with their son/Instagram

Filmmaker Atlee and his wife Krishna Priya welcomed their first child, a son on January 31 earlier this year and after more than three months, announced their newborn's name on their social media handles. Sharing an adorable photo with their child, the couple wrote, "Yes the name is MEER, Very happy to be revealing our little angel's name #meer #babyboy."

In the photo, Meer is wrapped around a blanket while Krishna Priya holds it in her arms with Atlee supporting her. The baby's face is not visible as the couple has covered it with a red heart emoji. The picture is clicked inside a temple with an idol and a priest can be seen in the background.

However, it was Shah Rukh Khan who revealed the name of Atlee and Priya's son in his #AskSRK session on Twitter on Saturday, May 6, which he held after announcing the new release date of his upcoming movie Jawan with which Atlee is set to make his Bollywood debut. Earlier slated to release on July 2, the actioner will now arrive in theatres on September 7.

When a Twitter user asked Shah Rukh during his #AskSRK session, "What is that one speciality of director Atlee that you enjoyed the most?", the actor replied, "Atlee is very dedicated and smart. Also now he has such a lovely baby Meer and Priya feeds me very good food."

After Atlee and Priya made the announcement on Sunday, Atlee quote-tweeted SRK and wrote, "Love you sir", adding multiple red heart emojis. It is a coincidence that Atlee's son shares his name with Shah Rukh's father Meer Taj Mohammed Khan. The name Meer means 'leader'.

Talking about Jawan, apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the film also marks the Bollywood debut of Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, who play the leading lady and the main antagonist respectively. Produced by SRK's wife Gauri Khan under their banner Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan will also be released in Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions.



