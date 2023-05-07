Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

After Shah Rukh Khan reveals Atlee's son's name, Jawan director and wife Priya make announcement with cute photo

It is a coincidence that Atlee's son shares his name with Shah Rukh Khan's father, Meer Taj Mohammed Khan. Their film Jawan releases on September 7.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 07, 2023, 05:30 PM IST

After Shah Rukh Khan reveals Atlee's son's name, Jawan director and wife Priya make announcement with cute photo
Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee and wife Priya with their son/Instagram

Filmmaker Atlee and his wife Krishna Priya welcomed their first child, a son on January 31 earlier this year and after more than three months, announced their newborn's name on their social media handles. Sharing an adorable photo with their child, the couple wrote, "Yes the name is MEER, Very happy to be revealing our little angel's name #meer #babyboy."

In the photo, Meer is wrapped around a blanket while Krishna Priya holds it in her arms with Atlee supporting her. The baby's face is not visible as the couple has covered it with a red heart emoji. The picture is clicked inside a temple with an idol and a priest can be seen in the background.

However, it was Shah Rukh Khan who revealed the name of Atlee and Priya's son in his #AskSRK session on Twitter on Saturday, May 6, which he held after announcing the new release date of his upcoming movie Jawan with which Atlee is set to make his Bollywood debut. Earlier slated to release on July 2, the actioner will now arrive in theatres on September 7.

When a Twitter user asked Shah Rukh during his #AskSRK session, "What is that one speciality of director Atlee that you enjoyed the most?", the actor replied, "Atlee is very dedicated and smart. Also now he has such a lovely baby Meer and Priya feeds me very good food."

After Atlee and Priya made the announcement on Sunday, Atlee quote-tweeted SRK and wrote, "Love you sir", adding multiple red heart emojis. It is a coincidence that Atlee's son shares his name with Shah Rukh's father Meer Taj Mohammed Khan. The name Meer means 'leader'.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priya Mohan (@priyaatlee)

Talking about Jawan, apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the film also marks the Bollywood debut of Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, who play the leading lady and the main antagonist respectively. Produced by SRK's wife Gauri Khan under their banner Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan will also be released in Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions.

READ | Jawan: Delhi High Court directs social media platforms to remove leaked clips of Shah Rukh Khan film

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
IPL 2023: Meet Sahiba Sherni, Gujarat Titans mystery girl, fashion blogger, MTV Roadies participant
In pics: Check out Nita Ambani's 5 most expensive and alluring sarees
Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, his royal family: Check out their gold-plated supercars, mansion, trillion-dollar net worth
Deepika Padukone, Stephanie Ann Hsu, Ana de Armas, others turn heads in glamorous outfits at Oscars 2023
Gautam Rode, Pankhuri Awasthy, Raghu Ram, Rajiv Laxman attend Gauhar Khan-Zaid Darbar's baby shower
Speed Reads
More
First-image
RapidX: After Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut, NCR’s second RRTS train to connect Gurugram, check list of stations
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.