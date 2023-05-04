Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3040156
HomePhotos

Who is Pooja Dadlani, Shah Rukh Khan's manager & confidante, whose salary is Rs 9 crore per year, drives swanky Mercedes

Know everything about the life, background, net worth, and salary of Pooja Dadlani, Shah Rukh Khan's manager.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 04, 2023, 09:55 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest and wealthiest filmstars in the world. Many publications have ranked him as the richest actors worldwide. It is no mean fat managing a portfolio as large as his but the actor does it seamlessly. And it would not be an exaggeration to say that he gets a lot of support in this endeavour from his manager Pooja Dadlani, who has been managing the actor and his business interests for a decade now.

1. Who is Pooja Dadlani

Who is Pooja Dadlani
1/5

Pooja Dadlani was born and brought up in Mumbai. In 2012, she began managing Shah Rukh Khan and his production company Red Chillies Entertainment. She has been Shah Rukh’s confidante for over a decade now.

2. Pooja Dadlani's net worth and salary

Pooja Dadlani's net worth and salary
2/5

As per reports, Pooja earns somewhere between Rs 7-9 crore per year for her services as Shah Rukh’s business manager. A MensXP report in 2021 put her net worth somewhere around Rs 45-50 crore.

3. Pooja Dadlani new house

Pooja Dadlani new house
3/5

Her holdings include a swanky blue Mercedes car and a palatial house in Mumbai’s Bandra, where she moved in earlier in 2023. The home’s interiors have been designed by Shah Rukh’s wife Gauri Khan.

4. Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani

Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani
4/5

Pooja shares a close relationship with Shah Rukh’s family and was a pillar of support to the actor’s family during his son Aryan Khan’s arrest in the cruise ship drugs case in 2021.

5. Pooja Dadlani family

Pooja Dadlani family
5/5

In 2008, Pooja married Hitesh Gurnani, who is a businessman. They have a daughter together, who is named Reyna. Pooja often shares glimpses of her personal life on her social media.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Bull Riding to Heli-Skiing: A look at 10 most dangerous sports in the world
Top seven-seater car launches in India in 2024
From Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni to Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya: Luxury cars owned by star India cricketers
Aadhaar update, credit card rules, and more: 5 big financial changes from September 1
Meet actor whose school fees was paid by teachers, survived on biscuits, now competes with Prabhas, Shah Rukh, Ranbir
Speed Reads
More
First-image
BJP leader Giriraj Singh attacked in Bihar's Begusarai, Union Minister says, 'he would not...'
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews