Who is Pooja Dadlani, Shah Rukh Khan's manager & confidante, whose salary is Rs 9 crore per year, drives swanky Mercedes

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest and wealthiest filmstars in the world. Many publications have ranked him as the richest actors worldwide. It is no mean fat managing a portfolio as large as his but the actor does it seamlessly. And it would not be an exaggeration to say that he gets a lot of support in this endeavour from his manager Pooja Dadlani, who has been managing the actor and his business interests for a decade now.