Who is Pooja Dadlani, Shah Rukh Khan's manager & confidante, whose salary is Rs 9 crore per year, drives swanky Mercedes

Know everything about the life, background, net worth, and salary of Pooja Dadlani, Shah Rukh Khan's manager.
Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest and wealthiest filmstars in the world. Many publications have ranked him as the richest actors worldwide. It is no mean fat managing a portfolio as large as his but the actor does it seamlessly. And it would not be an exaggeration to say that he gets a lot of support in this endeavour from his manager Pooja Dadlani, who has been managing the actor and his business interests for a decade now.
1. Who is Pooja Dadlani
Pooja Dadlani was born and brought up in Mumbai. In 2012, she began managing Shah Rukh Khan and his production company Red Chillies Entertainment. She has been Shah Rukh’s confidante for over a decade now.
2. Pooja Dadlani's net worth and salary
As per reports, Pooja earns somewhere between Rs 7-9 crore per year for her services as Shah Rukh’s business manager. A MensXP report in 2021 put her net worth somewhere around Rs 45-50 crore.
3. Pooja Dadlani new house
Her holdings include a swanky blue Mercedes car and a palatial house in Mumbai’s Bandra, where she moved in earlier in 2023. The home’s interiors have been designed by Shah Rukh’s wife Gauri Khan.
4. Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani
Pooja shares a close relationship with Shah Rukh’s family and was a pillar of support to the actor’s family during his son Aryan Khan’s arrest in the cruise ship drugs case in 2021.
5. Pooja Dadlani family
In 2008, Pooja married Hitesh Gurnani, who is a businessman. They have a daughter together, who is named Reyna. Pooja often shares glimpses of her personal life on her social media.