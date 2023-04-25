Jawan: Delhi High Court directs social media platforms to remove leaked clips of Shah Rukh Khan film

Jawan poster/Shah Rukh Khan Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan-owned production house Red Chillies Entertainment Private Limited had filed a lawsuit in the Delhi High Court stating that the two clips of their upcoming film Jawan have been leaked on social media platforms. The first clip showed a fight sequence involving King Khan, while the second video featured him and Nayanthara in a dance sequence.

Justice C Hari Shankar from the Delhi High Court passed the order on Tuesday, April 25, directing the social media platforms like YouTube, Google, Twitter, and Reddit to remove the leaked clips of Jawan and stop their circulation as well. The judge also ordered various internet service providers to block access to the websites showing the film's copyrighted content.

As per a report in Bar And Bench, a part of the suit read, "It is the plaintiff’s (Red Chillies) case that these Leaked video clips are nothing but a clear violation of copyright/intellectual property rights of the plaintiff which are causing damage and loss to the plaintiff. The leaked video clips together give away the look of the actors in the said film, as well as the music, both of which are typically disclosed at strategic points in time as part of the carefully curated marketing strategy of a film."

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is one of the most awaited Hindi films of the year as it unites the Bollywood superstar with the filmmaker Atlee, who has delivered three huge blockbusters with Thalapathy Vijay, namely Theri, Mersal, and Bigil, in Kollywood. Vijay Sethupathi plays the main antagonist in the actioner. A pan-India release, Jawan will be released on June 2, 2023, in five languages namely Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.



