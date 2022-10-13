Adipurush: Telugu star Vishnu Manchu reacts to teaser of Prabhas starrer, says 'I felt cheated...' | Exclusive

Vishnu Manchu, Adipurush

Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush has left the audience disappointed. The teaser of the much-awaited film met with mixed-to-negative reception, and now filmgoers are hoping that the trailer and the film should be better than the initial visuals. Even Telugu star Vishnu Manchu is unhappy with the teaser, and he openly expressed his discontent about it.

While promoting his upcoming actioner Ginna (Ginna Bhai in Hindi), Vishnu spoke to DNA, and he emphasised his thoughts about the ongoing trolling of Adipurush. "I will share my view as a Telugu guy. We all thought that since they are making Ramayana, it will be a mainstream live-action movie. Nobody expected it to be an animated film. So that is why everyone is disappointed. If you would have said that it was an animated film, and then released the teaser, there would be been zero trolls.

Vishnu further added stated that Adipurush is on the lines of Rajinikanth, Deepika Padukone starrer Kochadaiiyaan (2014), "It is exactly like Kochidiyaan," the actor said. Manchu further added that makers failed to fulfil the audience's expectations, fans were unprepared for the teaser, and that's where they felt cheated. Even Vishnu had a similar feeling after watching the teaser, "You got to prepare the audience. If you don't prepare and cheat the audience, then this is the reaction you will get. I felt cheated."

The Dhee star further added, "When I am watching Prabhas after Baahubali, with a film that is said to be a cinematic adaptation of Ramayana, with such a big director, whose earlier film Tanhaji (The Unsung Warrior) was really good, I expect something grand. So, when these guys are coming together, people will expect big. Suddenly you come down and show them this animation, so people will react in such a manner." In Ginna, Vishnu plays the titular role with Payal Rajput and Sunny Leone. The action entertainer will release in cinemas on October 21.



