Telugu star Vishnu Manchu talks about his upcoming actioner Ginna, regrets doing bad films | Exclusive

Vishnu Manchu opened up about making his comeback with Ginna. He also discussed the bad choices he made a few years back.

Reported By:Simran Singh| Edited By: Simran Singh |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 11, 2022, 07:43 PM IST

Telugu star Vishnu Manchu is all set to make his comeback in the action-comedy genre with Ginna. Suryaah directorial stars Vishnu, Payal Rajput and Sunny Leone in the primary roles. Vishnu enjoys a loyal fanbase, and in past few years, they all have missed their star doing a typical masala entertainer that has the perfect blend of action, and comedy, with some clap-worthy dialogues and whistle-worthy one-liners. 

Recently the Dhee star got into a conversation with DNA, and he opened up about selecting Ginna as his major comeback project. "Most of my successful films were action comedies, and for the last 2-3 years, I have not worked on the genre. Gradually, I realised and then decided that it's not what I like, but I should do what the audience like, what my fans expect from me. So, when they came and narrated the script, I loved it. I just gave them a suggestion that they should make on the lines of Chandramukhi or Bhool Bhulaiyaa. So, they took a month and came back with the changes, and boom, it was perfect." 

Unlike other actors, Vishnu was quite vocal about his past failures, and the bad films he did. Manchu stated that his last successful release was the Telugu remake of Carry On Jatta, Eedo Rakam Aado Rakam (2016). After that, he has been a part of duds like Achari America Yatra, Mosagallu, and Voter. While discussing his poor choices, Vishnu confessed, "I am so embarrassed by Thugs of America (Hindi name of Achari America Yatra) and Voter. I wish I had the money to buy them and burn them... but you got to live with the mistakes you do." 

Although Vishnu is playing the titular role of Ginna, he was not the first person to be on board. Manchu revealed that Sunny was the first person as the cast member. "Even before I was approached for the film, Sunny Leone was on-board for it. The writer believed that she would be the right fit for the film. He approached her, block her dates, and then came (to me) and approached me." The Dynamite star further confessed that after working with Sunny, his perception towards the actress changed. "After watching the rushes, I understood that the writer was correct about his conviction. When he said, 'Sunny Leone,' I was also like others, 'why Sunny?' Later, when they developed the script, and we shot the film, I was surprised by what she brought on board. Her commitment, dedication and discipline are at par with some of the best people I have seen in my career." Ginna will release in cinemas on October 21. 

 

