365 Days 2 Twitter review: Michele Morrone’s erotic thriller fails to impress fans

Fans have had different reactions to 365 days: This Day. There is less storyline and more closeness between the characters, according to some.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 28, 2022, 09:31 AM IST

365 Days: This Day/Youtube trailer

Netflix has released the long-awaited sequel to the Polish erotic thriller 365 Days. Michele Morrone and Anna Maria reprise their roles as Massimo and Laura in 365 Days: This Day. However, another key character, Nacho, played by Simone Susinna, will join their relationship. He portrays Massimo's gardener, and he makes a fascinating addition to the cast.

The events of the previous film are continued in the sequel to 365 Days. Massimo and Laura are married. At the end of the first film, the couple's unborn child was killed in a car accident. Laura, on the other hand, has not even informed Massimo that she is pregnant. Laura's existence as the wife of a mob boss has been revealed to be unfulfilling.

Fans have had different reactions to 365 days: This Day. There is less storyline and more closeness between the characters, according to some. Some commended the picture for staying loyal to its soul and getting right into the romantic-thriller plot. Some have complained that the sequel's backing track is too frequent, making it look like a music video.

 365 Days: This Day finishes in major suspense. Netflix has already confirmed a sequel to this film, which might bring the love story to a satisfactory conclusion. Barbara Biaows and Tomasz Mandes directed the film, which was written by Mojca Tirs, Blanka Lipiska, and Mandes and produced by Ewa Lewandowska and Mandes (Ekipa) and Maciej Kawulski.

