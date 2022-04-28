365 Days 2 Twitter review: Michele Morrone’s erotic thriller fails to impress fans

365 Days: This Day/Youtube trailer

Netflix has released the long-awaited sequel to the Polish erotic thriller 365 Days. Michele Morrone and Anna Maria reprise their roles as Massimo and Laura in 365 Days: This Day. However, another key character, Nacho, played by Simone Susinna, will join their relationship. He portrays Massimo's gardener, and he makes a fascinating addition to the cast.

The events of the previous film are continued in the sequel to 365 Days. Massimo and Laura are married. At the end of the first film, the couple's unborn child was killed in a car accident. Laura, on the other hand, has not even informed Massimo that she is pregnant. Laura's existence as the wife of a mob boss has been revealed to be unfulfilling.

Fans have had different reactions to 365 days: This Day. There is less storyline and more closeness between the characters, according to some. Some commended the picture for staying loyal to its soul and getting right into the romantic-thriller plot. Some have complained that the sequel's backing track is too frequent, making it look like a music video.



Take a look at some tweets here:

I feel #365daysThisDay isn't supposed to be a good movie just a really good porno with hot actors and beautiful European islands with a touch of violence and we gotta accept that pic.twitter.com/lzUrBP7pDj — (@Neptune_Leo22) April 27, 2022

At this point I feel like I’m watching a music video #365daysThisDay pic.twitter.com/wwlFss5bdW — JAI(@waydakior) April 27, 2022

Everyone’s saying “The plot is trash” but I beg to differ because there is NO PLOT…..Everyone just fucked for 1 hour and 51 mins #365daysThisDay pic.twitter.com/YunhrPWMUF — [Meredith Grey] (@meredithgreypo) April 27, 2022

no plot, a song every 2 seconds, BAD ACTING and sex

can't wait for the next one#365daysThisDay — brie (@aglnic) April 27, 2022

The last 20 mins of the show is where the movie actually begins…..#365daysThisDay pic.twitter.com/Q8jtuXyoGA — [Meredith Grey] (@meredithgreypo) April 27, 2022

Terrible songs every 30 seconds, bad acting, sex scenes very 10 minutes… but am i gonna tune in to the next movie? you are absolutely correct #365daysThisDay pic.twitter.com/gTm7DRej2g April 27, 2022





365 Days: This Day finishes in major suspense. Netflix has already confirmed a sequel to this film, which might bring the love story to a satisfactory conclusion. Barbara Biaows and Tomasz Mandes directed the film, which was written by Mojca Tirs, Blanka Lipiska, and Mandes and produced by Ewa Lewandowska and Mandes (Ekipa) and Maciej Kawulski.