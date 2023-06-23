Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene’s holiday album is couple goals

Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene tied the knot back in 1999. (Credits: Instagram)

Madhuri Dixit shocked her fans 23 years ago when she tied the knot with US-based Dr Shriram Nene and left the country. Even after more than two decades of being married, they continue to shell couple goals. Recently, they delighted their followers by sharing glimpses of their latest vacation on social media. Dr Shriram Nene took to Instagram and treated everyone to a series of romantic photos from their getaway.

The stills show the actress looking as beautiful as ever in a white dress, along with a brown belt, and sunglasses. Her husband opted for a simple yet classic look, wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans.

The caption accompanying the post read, “Always loving each other’s vibe.”

In the first picture, the couple is seen on a yacht, with Madhuri striking a pose for the perfect shot while her husband takes on the role of the cameraman. In the second picture, Madhuri is seen making an attempt to click her husband’s picture.

Fans go gaga over the couple pictures

Social media users went wild with excitement and filled the comment section with enthusiastic remarks.

One user exclaimed, “This the best picture on the internet today.”

Another user chimed in saying that both of them looked great.

A third user thanked the couple for posting the “sweetest and precious” photo, and added that it made their “day more beautiful.”

One other comment perfectly captured the sentiment, saying, "When you take pictures like this. It's an awesome feeling.”

Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene’s story

Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene tied the knot back in 1999. After her wedding, the actress shifted to the US and ended up living there for more than a decade. They welcomed their first child, son Arin, in 2003. After that, their second child, Ryan, was born in 2005.

Refreshing your memory, back in 2007, Madhuri Dixit made her comeback on the silver screens after five years with Anil Mehta's dance drama, Aaja Nachle. Ever since, she has been a part of many other projects including films and web series.