UPTET result 2022 to be announced soon, know steps to check scorecard and more

The exam was held on 23 January this year. The primary answer key for the exam was released on January 27.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 04, 2022, 05:29 PM IST

The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) is likely to announce the result of the Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test 2022 (UPTET) on its official website soon.

However, the exact date of the result announcement has not been declared yet.

So, the candidates are suggested to visit the official website of UPTET - updeled.gov.in - regularly.

The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test i.e. UPTET was to be held on November 28, 2021, but due to a paper leak on the very day of the exam, the UPTET 2021 exam was cancelled.

The exam was then organized on 23 January this year. The primary answer key for the exam was released on January 27.

Now along with the results, the final answer key is also expected to be released soon.

According to reports, this year, around 21.65 lakh candidates appeared for the exam.

Out of this, 10.73 lakh candidates appeared for UPTET primary level exam, and around 7.48 lakh took the UPTET upper primary level exam. 

A step-by-step guide to check the result:

Step 1: Go to UPTET’s official website — updeled.gov.in

Step 2: Click on UPTET 2021 result link on the homepage. It will direct you to a new page.

Step 3: Fill in the registration credentials on this page. The result will appear on the screen. 

Step 4: Download and save it for future reference.

Those who pass the UPTET exam will be given a certificate by the board. The validity of which will be valid for life.

Earlier its validity was only 7 years, but now it has been increased.

