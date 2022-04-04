Headlines

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Few days left to apply for various posts at esic.nic.in – Check salary, eligibility

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 04, 2022, 10:08 AM IST

Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) to conclude the application process soon for 93 Social Security Officer (SSO)/ Manager Gr-II/Superintendent posts on regular basis. The last date to apply is April 12, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, esic.nic.in.

ESIC SSO Recruitment 2022 Details  

Post: Social Security Officer (SSO)/ Manager Gr-II/ Superintendent         

No of Vacancy: 93           

Pay Scale: 44,900 – 1,42,400/- Level-7

Category wise Details                                                   

UR: 43  

OBC: 24

SC: 09   

ST: 08   

EWS: 09               

Total: 93

ESIC SSO Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have a Degree of a recognised University and Working knowledge of computer including use of office suites and database.   

Age Limit: 21 to 27 years

Application Fee: Pay the Examination fee through Debit Card / Credit Card / Net Banking.

For UR/OBC/EWS: 500/-               

For SC/ST/PWD/ Departmental Candidates, Female Candidates and Ex-Servicemen: 250/-

How to Apply: Interested Candidates may apply online through the website of ESIC esic.nic.in.

ESIC SSO Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting date for online application submission: March 12, 2022

Last date for online application submission: April 12, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee: April 12, 2022

ESIC SSO Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Preliminary Examination, Main Examination and Computer Skill Test and Descriptive Test.

ESIC SSO Recruitment 2022 Notification: esic.nic.in 

