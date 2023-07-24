Headlines

Mahindra Thar rival Force Gurkha to get 5-door version soon, spotted testing with Mercedes-Benz engine

UPSC success story: Meet Mohammed Husain, Mumbai dock worker's son who lived in slum, cracked IAS exam with AIR 570

Gyanvapi survey explained: What is ASI's ‘detailed scientific investigation’ at Varanasi mosque?

This player owns most expensive house in all Indian cricketers; not MS Dhoni, Sachin, Ganguly, Rohit Sharma

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani to revamp stores of Rs 918000 crore firm with international designs, local touch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Amitabh Bachchan starts Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 shoot, shares photos from sets: 'Rehearsing again and again'

Mahindra Thar rival Force Gurkha to get 5-door version soon, spotted testing with Mercedes-Benz engine

UPSC success story: Meet Mohammed Husain, Mumbai dock worker's son who lived in slum, cracked IAS exam with AIR 570

8 superfoods that slow down aging

Yoga Asanas to keep heart healthy

Top 10 most-liked Hindi OTT web series in first half of 2023 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Manipur Violence: Mass Protests All Over Country Over Manipur Sexual Assault Incident

Shocking Drone Visuals Show Aftermath Of Delhi Flood As Yamuna Water Level Rises Again

In A First, India Gifts Its First Active Warship INS Kirpan To Vietnam

Watch: Rubina Dilaik sparks pregnancy rumours with viral post, netizens say 'little appu or Rubi coming soon'

Varun Dhawan slammed for saying Bawaal is having 'incredible' impact on people, netizens say 'Adipurush was also...'

Ram Gopal Varma calls Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer 'cinematic bomb': 'We will take a hundred years to even...'

HomeEducation

Education

UPSC success story: Meet Mohammed Husain, Mumbai dock worker's son who lived in slum, cracked IAS exam with AIR 570

Mohammed Husain aspires to secure a position in Indian Revenue Services (IRS) or the Indian Police Services (IPS).

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 09:47 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Not everyone is able to pass the Union Public Service Commission Examination (UPSC), one of the hardest competitive tests. To crack this exam, you need to put in years of effort, patience, devotion, and endurance. There is no one secret to success. In this article, we will talk about Mohammed Husain, whose UPSC success story is very interesting.

Mohammed Husain a resident of Sholapur Lane, Wadi Bandar, Mumbai, has secured the 570th rank in the UPSC Exam 2022. Hussain had to put a lot of effort and struggle into his success. Hussain resides in a modest shanty at the side of the road near the Wadi Bandar Majgaon Dock location.

Given the social and economic hardships he experienced in his life, Mohammed Husain's achievement stood out among the 933 candidates chosen by the UPSC as truly outstanding. The tenacious 27-year-old overcame these obstacles with ease. He successfully passed the UPSC test on his fifth attempt, earning an amazing All-India Rank (AIR) of 570.

Hussain's father began working at the dockyard as a worker, loading and unloading cargo from trucks and eventually rose to the position of supervisor. His father Ramzan Sayed, ensured that his son pursue education at reputable institutions in the city. 

"My father would encourage me to bring about change," he said

He also added, "My family supported me throughout my journey, even going to the extent of not distracting me with household problems. My father would even accompany me when I went to appear for the exam."

Mohammed Husain attended St. Joseph's School in Dongri for his formal education and graduated from Elphinstone College in 2018 with a bachelor's degree. He engaged in specialised coaching programmes as part of his preparation for the civil services examination. These included the Hajj Committee of India's Civil Services Residential Coaching Institute, a special coaching programme for Muslim applicants headquartered in Mumbai's Hajj House. He also took coaching from Pune Academy as well as the Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi.

In an interview, Mohammed Husain said that his early preference for pursuing a career in civil services was inspired by trips to government facilities with his father. He expressed his gratitude for his father's never-ending support in pushing him to initiate constructive changes. Husain also expressed his gratitude for his family's consistent support during his trip, to the point that they purposefully avoided giving him any domestic responsibilities.

Mohammed Husain aspires to secure a position in Indian Revenue Services (IRS) or the Indian Police Services (IPS).

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Manipur violence: In the aftermath of a national outrage

Meet former vegetable seller, truck driver who now has net worth of Rs 8200 crore

Watch: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur slams 'pathetic umpiring' after IND vs BAN 3rd ODI ends in tie

Meet IIT graduate who left tech career to become popular comedian, his estimated net worth is...

What Is Kaizen, how it help overcome laziness and grow in your personal life?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Shweta Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in bralette blouse, mermaid lehenga; netizens say 'too sexy and tempting'

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE