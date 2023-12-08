UPSC Mains Result 2023: IAS Mains result released at upsc.gov.in, know steps to check

The Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 held by the Union Public Service Commission from September 15, 2023, to September 24, 2023.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the Civil Services Mains Result 2023 on December 8. Candidates will be able to check their results via the official website - www.upsc.gov.in.

Here is the direct link to check the UPSC CSE Main Result 2023

As per the official notification, "On the basis of the results of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 held by the Union Public Service Commission from 15th September 2023 to 24th September 2023, the candidates with the Roll Numbers and Name, as given below, have qualified for the Personality Test (Interview) for selection to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and other Central Services (Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’)."

Where, how to check IAS Mains results

Step 1: Go to the UPSC's official website, upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, under the 'What's New' section, click the 'UPSC CSE Mains Result 2023' link.

Step 3: On the screen, a new page will display.

Step 4: Enter the credentials and click the submit button.

The UPSC interview phase will take place after the announcement of the UPSC CSE Mains result 2023. The merit list for UPSC CSE Mains 2023 will show the names and roll numbers of candidates who have successfully qualified.