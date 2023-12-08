UPSC Mains Result 2023: IAS Mains result released at upsc.gov.in, know steps to check

Headlines

Mansi Taxak talks about her wedding scene with Bobby Deol in Animal being called physical assault: ‘It’s just that…’

ISRO's Aditya-L1 captures full-disk images of Sun; See first pictures

Bobby Deol breaks silence on sons Aryaman and Dharam's Bollywood debut: 'Both my boys have...'

Meet MasterChef India 8 winner Mohammed Aashiq: Family's sole breadwinner who owns small juice shop in Mangalore

IPC issues warning against reactions of painkiller drug Mefenamic Acid; know possible side-effects here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

ISRO's Aditya-L1 captures full-disk images of Sun; See first pictures

Bobby Deol breaks silence on sons Aryaman and Dharam's Bollywood debut: 'Both my boys have...'

Meet MasterChef India 8 winner Mohammed Aashiq: Family's sole breadwinner who owns small juice shop in Mangalore

5 worst buys by CSK in IPL history

Top 5 all-rounders in IPL history

Hindi movies, series shot at Saif Ali Khan's Rs 800-crore Pataudi Palace

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Dunki Trailer Review: SRK promises a rollercoaster ride of emotions, packed with humour

Sreesanth Vs Gambhir: Former Indian pacer gets legal notice by LLC commissioner over 'fixer' row

MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva studies in this prestigious school, annual fees will leave you in splits

Meet MasterChef India 8 winner Mohammed Aashiq: Family's sole breadwinner who owns small juice shop in Mangalore

Bobby Deol breaks silence on sons Aryaman and Dharam's Bollywood debut: 'Both my boys have...'

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

HomeEducation

Education

UPSC Mains Result 2023: IAS Mains result released at upsc.gov.in, know steps to check

The Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 held by the Union Public Service Commission from September 15, 2023, to September 24, 2023.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 08, 2023, 10:02 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the Civil Services Mains Result 2023 on December 8. Candidates will be able to check their results via the official website - www.upsc.gov.in. 

Here is the direct link to check the UPSC CSE Main Result 2023 

The Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 held by the Union Public Service Commission from September 15, 2023, to September 24, 2023.

As per the official notification, "On the basis of the results of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 held by the Union Public Service Commission from 15th September 2023 to 24th September 2023, the candidates with the Roll Numbers and Name, as given below, have qualified for the Personality Test (Interview) for selection to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and other Central Services (Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’)." 

Where, how to check IAS Mains results 

Step 1: Go to the UPSC's official website, upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, under the 'What's New' section, click the 'UPSC CSE Mains Result 2023' link.

Step 3: On the screen, a new page will display.

Step 4: Enter the credentials and click the submit button.

The UPSC interview phase will take place after the announcement of the UPSC CSE Mains result 2023. The merit list for UPSC CSE Mains 2023 will show the names and roll numbers of candidates who have successfully qualified.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Yash 19 title revealed: Actor announces his next film Toxic, first look out, fans say 'only toxicity that is approved'

Grab best deals on face washes on Amazon: Amazing offers, deals here

UPSC Mains Result 2023: IAS Mains result released at upsc.gov.in, know steps to check

IDF surrounds Hamas' chief's house, PM Netanyahu says 'only a matter of time until...'

Meet woman who was thrown out of home pregnant, lived in refugee camps, won Rs 38 crore in world's biggest reality show

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE