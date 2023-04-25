UP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2023 today: When, how to check?

UP Board Result 2023| Photo: PTI

Uttar Pradesh, UP Board 10th, and 12th Result 2023 will be declared on Tuesday (April 25) at the official website-- upresults.nic.in. Once released, candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their results from the official website. The UP Board result 2023 will be announced at 1:30 pm from the secondary Education Council Headquarters, Pryagraj.

The UP Board Classes 10, 12 exams were held from February 16. The Class 10 exams were conducted from February 16 to March 3 and the Class 12 exams were conducted from February 16 to March 4, 2023. The examination was conducted at 8,753 exam centres spread across 75 districts of the state.

As many as 58,85,745 candidates had registered to appear for the UP Board Exam 2023. 31,16,487 were registered to appear for class 10 students and 27,69,258 class 12.

UP Board Results 2023: How to check