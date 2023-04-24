Search icon
UP Board Results 2023 to be declared on this date, check timing, steps to download

UP Board Results 2023: UPMSP 10th and 12th results will be declared at upresults.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 24, 2023, 05:59 PM IST

UP Board Results 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare UP Board Results 2023 of Class 10th and 12th on Tuesday, April 25. The results will be announced at 1:30 pm.

Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 and 12 board examinations can check their results on the official website at upmsp.edu.in and also on upresults.nic.in. Uttar Pradesh Board Exam was conducted for Class 10 and Class 12 from February 16 to March 4. Class 10 exam ended on March 3, while Class 12 ended on March 4.

UP Board Results 2023: Steps to check the result 

Step 1: Visit the official site of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in
Step 2: Click on the UP Board Results 2023 link 
Step 3: Candidates can click on Class 10 or Class 12. Direct link HERE
Step 4: Enter the required details and click on submit. 
Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Step 6: Check the result and download the page. 

In 2023, 58,85,745 candidates had registered for the High School and Intermediate exams. There are 31,16,487 Class 10 students and 27,69,258 Class 12 students who have registered this year. The evaluation process started on March 18 and ended on April 1.

