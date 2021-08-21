UKSSSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy for Forest Guard posts, application process to begin soon for 894 post - Details

The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released an official recruitment notification for 894 Forest Guard posts in Group –C. The application process will begin on August 24, 2021. The last date to apply for the recruitment is October 7, 2021. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of UKSSSC, sssc.uk.gov.in.

UKSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2021 Details

Post: Forest Guard

No. of Vacancy: 894

Pay Scale: 21700 – 69100/- Level-3

Category wise Details

SC: 164

ST: 37

OBC: 126

EWS: 94

General: 473

Total: 894

UKSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have passed (10+2) intermediate exam from a recognized university.

UKSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2021 Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Net Banking/Debit Card/Credit Card OR Challan.

For General/OBC and EWS: 300/-

For SC/ ST/PWD candidates of Uttarakhand: 150/-

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply through the UKSSSC website sssc.uk.gov.in from August 24, 2021, to October 07, 2021.

UKSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2021 Selection Process: Selection will be based on written exams and physical tests.

Starting Date for online application submission: August 24, 2021

Last Date for online application submission: October 07, 2021

Last Date for depositing fee by online: October 09, 2021

Date of Written Exam: December 2021

UKSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2021 notification: sssc.uk.gov.in