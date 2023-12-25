SBI Clerk Prelims 2023: Exam schedule announced for recruitment of 8283 vacancies, details here

The online objective tests for a total of 100 marks will make up the preliminary exam.

The tentative exam schedule for the SBI Clerk recruitment test has been released by the State Bank of India. The SBI Clerk recruitment test will be held on January 5, 6, 11, and 12 to fill 8283 Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) positions in the clerical cadre. Candidates who applied for the SBI Clerk exam can check the notice on the official website at sbi.co.in.

The SBI clerk recruitment 2023 selection process also includes an online examination (preliminary and main exam) as well as a test in the designated local language. The preliminary exam will consist of 100 marks in total from the online objective assessments. Three sections would comprise this one-hour test: reasoning ability, numerical ability, and English language.

According to the official announcement, incorrect responses in the objective tests will result in negative marks. For every incorrect response, one-fourth of the total points allotted for that question will be subtracted. Candidates must receive a minimum cumulative percentage mark. Candidates who fall into any of the following categories: SC, ST, OBC, PwBD, ESM, or DESM will have their minimum qualifying percentage relaxed by 5% by SBI. The minimum combined qualifying marks will be determined by the bank. There is no minimum required marks for individual subjects are prescribed. Section-wise marks will not be maintained.

