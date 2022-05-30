RRC Western Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply for 3612 posts at rrc-wr.com, know last date, eligibility, how to apply

File photo

Railway Recruitment Cell Western Railway is inviting applications for 3612 Apprentice posts for training in the designated Trades under Apprentice Act 1961 at various Divisions, Workshops within the jurisdiction of Western Railways for the year 2022-23. The last date to apply is June 27, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, rrc-wr.com.

RRC Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Apprentice

No. of Vacancy: 3612

Pay Scale: As Per RRC Rules

RRC Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Division Wise Details

Mumbai (MMCT) Division: 745 posts

Vadodara (BRC) Division: 434 posts

Ahmedabad Division: 622 posts

Ratlam (RTM) Division: 415 posts

Rajkot (RJT) Division: 165 posts

Bhavnagar (BVP) Division: 206 posts

Lower Parel (PL) W/Shop: 392 posts

Mahalaxmi (MX) W/Shop: 67 posts

Bhavnagar (BVP) W/Shop: 112 posts

Dahod (DHD) W/Shop: 263 posts

Pratap Nagar (PRTN) W/Shop, Vadodara: 72 posts

Sabarmati (SBI) ENGG W/Shop, Ahmedabad: 60 posts

Sabarmati (SBI) Signal W/Shop, Ahmedabad: 25 posts

Head Quarter Office: 34 posts

RRC Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have a Matriculate or 10th Class in 10+2 examination system with minimum 50% marks & ITI in relevant trade recognized by NCVT/SCVT.

Age Limit: 15 to 24 years

Application Fee: Pay the Examination Fee through Debit Card, Credit Card, or Net Banking.

For UR/OBC: 100

For SC/ST/Women/PWD candidates: No Fee

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the RRC WR website rrc-wr.com.

RRC Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting date for online application submission: May 28, 2022

Last date for online application submission: June 27, 2022

Selection Process: Selection will be based on the Merit list which would be prepared to take the average of the percentage of marks obtained by the Applicants in both Matriculation [with minimum 50% (aggregate) marks] and the ITI examination.

RRC Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification: rrc-wr.com/rrwc