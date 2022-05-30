RRC Western Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply for 3612 posts at rrc-wr.com, know last date, eligibility, how to apply

Railway Recruitment Cell Western Railway is inviting applications for 3612 Apprentice posts for training in the designated Trades under Apprentice Act 1961 at various Divisions, Workshops within the jurisdiction of Western Railways for the year 2022-23. The last date to apply is June 27, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, rrc-wr.com.
RRC Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Details
Post: Apprentice
No. of Vacancy: 3612
Pay Scale: As Per RRC Rules
RRC Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Division Wise Details
Mumbai (MMCT) Division: 745 posts
Vadodara (BRC) Division: 434 posts
Ahmedabad Division: 622 posts
Ratlam (RTM) Division: 415 posts
Rajkot (RJT) Division: 165 posts
Bhavnagar (BVP) Division: 206 posts
Lower Parel (PL) W/Shop: 392 posts
Mahalaxmi (MX) W/Shop: 67 posts
Bhavnagar (BVP) W/Shop: 112 posts
Dahod (DHD) W/Shop: 263 posts
Pratap Nagar (PRTN) W/Shop, Vadodara: 72 posts
Sabarmati (SBI) ENGG W/Shop, Ahmedabad: 60 posts
Sabarmati (SBI) Signal W/Shop, Ahmedabad: 25 posts
Head Quarter Office: 34 posts
RRC Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have a Matriculate or 10th Class in 10+2 examination system with minimum 50% marks & ITI in relevant trade recognized by NCVT/SCVT.
Age Limit: 15 to 24 years
Application Fee: Pay the Examination Fee through Debit Card, Credit Card, or Net Banking.
For UR/OBC: 100
For SC/ST/Women/PWD candidates: No Fee
How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the RRC WR website rrc-wr.com.
RRC Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
Starting date for online application submission: May 28, 2022
Last date for online application submission: June 27, 2022
Selection Process: Selection will be based on the Merit list which would be prepared to take the average of the percentage of marks obtained by the Applicants in both Matriculation [with minimum 50% (aggregate) marks] and the ITI examination.
RRC Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification: rrc-wr.com/rrwc