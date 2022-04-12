RBI Officer Grade B Recruitment 2022: Registrations for 294 posts to end soon, know eligibility criteria, other details

April 18, 2022, is the last date to apply for 294 Officer Grade B posts with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same via RBI's official website - rbi.org.in.
RBI Officer Grade B Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy
Post: Officer Grade B (General)
Number of vacancies: 238
Salary: Rs 35,150 - Rs 62,400
Post: Officer Grade B (DEPR)
Number of vacancies: 31
Salary: Rs 35,150 - Rs 62,400
Post: Officer Grade B (DSIM)
Number of vacancies: 25
Salary: Rs 35,150 - Rs 62,400
RBI Officer Grade B Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria
Grade B (General)
Candidate must have a minimum of 60% marks (50% in case of SC/ST/PwBD) in Bachelor’s degree as well as in 12th (or Diploma or equivalent) and 10th Standard examinations.
Grade B (DEPR)
Candidate must have a Master Degree in Economics / Econometrics / Quantitative Economics / Mathematical Economics / Integrated Economics Course/ Finance with 55% Marks.
Grade B (DSIM)
Candidate must have a Master Degree in Statistics/ Mathematical Statistics/ Mathematical Economics/ Econometrics/ Statistics & Informatics with 55% Marks.
RBI Officer Grade B Recruitment 2022: Application fee (online)
For General/OBC: Rs 850
For SC/ST/PWD/EXS: Rs 100
RBI Officer Grade B Recruitment 2022: Dates to remember
Starting Date for Submission of Online Application: March 28, 2022
Last Date for Submission of Online Application: April 18, 2022
Last Date for Payment of Fee: April 18, 2022
Date of Online Exam (Paper-I) Officer Grade B (General): May 28, 2022
Date of Online Exam (Paper-II & III) Officer Grade B (General): June 25, 2022
Date of Online Exam (Paper-I) Officer Grade B (DEPR & DSIM): July 02, 2022
Date of Online Exam (Paper-II & III) Officer Grade B (DEPR & DSIM): August 06, 2022