RBI Officer Grade B Recruitment 2022: Registrations for 294 posts to end soon, know eligibility criteria, other details

April 18, 2022, is the last date to apply for 294 Officer Grade B posts with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 12, 2022, 10:06 AM IST

April 18, 2022, is the last date to apply for 294 Officer Grade B posts with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same via RBI's official website - rbi.org.in. 

RBI Officer Grade B Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy 

Post: Officer Grade B (General) 
Number of vacancies: 238 
Salary: Rs 35,150 - Rs 62,400 
 
Post: Officer Grade B (DEPR) 
Number of vacancies: 31 
Salary: Rs 35,150 - Rs 62,400 

Post: Officer Grade B (DSIM)
Number of vacancies: 25 
Salary: Rs 35,150 - Rs 62,400 

RBI Officer Grade B Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria 

Grade B (General) 

Candidate must have a minimum of 60% marks (50% in case of SC/ST/PwBD) in Bachelor’s degree as well as in 12th (or Diploma or equivalent) and 10th Standard examinations.

Grade B (DEPR)

Candidate must have a Master Degree in Economics / Econometrics / Quantitative Economics / Mathematical Economics / Integrated Economics Course/ Finance with 55% Marks. 

Grade B (DSIM) 

Candidate must have a Master Degree in Statistics/ Mathematical Statistics/ Mathematical Economics/ Econometrics/ Statistics & Informatics with 55% Marks.

RBI Officer Grade B Recruitment 2022: Application fee (online)

For General/OBC: Rs 850
For SC/ST/PWD/EXS: Rs 100

RBI Officer Grade B Recruitment 2022: Dates to remember 

Starting Date for Submission of Online Application: March 28, 2022
Last Date for Submission of Online Application: April 18, 2022
Last Date for Payment of Fee: April 18, 2022
Date of Online Exam (Paper-I) Officer Grade B (General): May 28, 2022
Date of Online Exam (Paper-II & III) Officer Grade B (General): June 25, 2022
Date of Online Exam (Paper-I) Officer Grade B (DEPR & DSIM): July 02, 2022
Date of Online Exam (Paper-II & III) Officer Grade B (DEPR & DSIM): August 06, 2022

