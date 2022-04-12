RBI Officer Grade B Recruitment 2022: Registrations for 294 posts to end soon, know eligibility criteria, other details

April 18, 2022, is the last date to apply for 294 Officer Grade B posts with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same via RBI's official website - rbi.org.in.

RBI Officer Grade B Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy

Post: Officer Grade B (General)

Number of vacancies: 238

Salary: Rs 35,150 - Rs 62,400



Post: Officer Grade B (DEPR)

Number of vacancies: 31

Salary: Rs 35,150 - Rs 62,400

Post: Officer Grade B (DSIM)

Number of vacancies: 25

Salary: Rs 35,150 - Rs 62,400

RBI Officer Grade B Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Grade B (General)

Candidate must have a minimum of 60% marks (50% in case of SC/ST/PwBD) in Bachelor’s degree as well as in 12th (or Diploma or equivalent) and 10th Standard examinations.

Grade B (DEPR)

Candidate must have a Master Degree in Economics / Econometrics / Quantitative Economics / Mathematical Economics / Integrated Economics Course/ Finance with 55% Marks.

Grade B (DSIM)

Candidate must have a Master Degree in Statistics/ Mathematical Statistics/ Mathematical Economics/ Econometrics/ Statistics & Informatics with 55% Marks.

RBI Officer Grade B Recruitment 2022: Application fee (online)

For General/OBC: Rs 850

For SC/ST/PWD/EXS: Rs 100

RBI Officer Grade B Recruitment 2022: Dates to remember

Starting Date for Submission of Online Application: March 28, 2022

Last Date for Submission of Online Application: April 18, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee: April 18, 2022

Date of Online Exam (Paper-I) Officer Grade B (General): May 28, 2022

Date of Online Exam (Paper-II & III) Officer Grade B (General): June 25, 2022

Date of Online Exam (Paper-I) Officer Grade B (DEPR & DSIM): July 02, 2022

Date of Online Exam (Paper-II & III) Officer Grade B (DEPR & DSIM): August 06, 2022