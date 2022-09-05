NTA NEET UG Result 2022: Know when, how to check result at neet.nta.nic.in

File photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to declare the result for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 this week. As per reports, NEET UG 2022 result to be released by September 7. Once declared, NTA NEET UG 2022 result will be available on the official website, at neet.nta.nic.in. NTA has released NEET UG 2022 answer key and OMR sheets at neet.nta.nic.in.

About 95 per cent attendance was recorded in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET (UG), which had received record 18.72 lakh applications this year.

Breaching the 18-lakh mark, a total of 18,72,329 candidates had registered for the largest entrance exam in the county of which 10.64 lakh were female.

This was the first time that the number of registrations for the NEET medical entrance exam surpassed 18 lakh, a considerable increase of over 2.5 lakh from 2021.

Last year, the NEET-undergraduate exam was held on September 12, with over 95 per cent of the registered candidates appearing for it. Over 15.44 lakh candidates appeared for the exam, which was conducted at 3,858 centres. Of these, at least 8.70 lakh students had qualified.

NEET ranks are used by central and state bodies to hole 15 percent of all India quota and 85 percent of state quota counselling. In the case of MBBS, Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) hosts AIQ NEET counselling on mcc.nic.in.

NTA NEET UG 2022 result: Steps to check

Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the ‘NEET UG 2022 result’ link available on the homepage

On the new page, enter your credentials and submit information

Check your NEET UG 2022 result on the screen.

General Category students need a minimum of 50 percent marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology to qualify for the NEET UG 2022 admissions.