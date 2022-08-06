Headlines

Education

NTA JEE Main 2022 Result date, time: JEE Main Session 2 results expected today at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Once released, students will be able to check their results and download the JEE scorecards on the official website - www.jeemain.nta.nic.in.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 07:40 PM IST

The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Result is likely to be declared today - August 6, 2022, by the National Testing Agency (NTA), several reports have said. Once released, students will be able to check their results and download the JEE scorecards on the official website - www.jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

The www.jeemain.nta.nic.in result link is likely to go live today, according to the information given by NTA sources. However, NTA has not officially confirmed any result date as of now. Recently, the NTA JEE Mains answer key was also released and the window to raise objections was also available till August 5, 2022.

The JEE Main 2022 exam was conducted between July 25 and July 30 for BE, Btech (Paper 1), and BArch and BPlanning (Paper 2). The final answer key and JEE Mains result 2022 will be declared after considering the grievances made against the answer key. As many as 6.29 lakh candidates await JEE Main 2022 results for admission to undergraduate engineering courses. 

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Result: Date, time 

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Reult date: August 6, 2022
JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Result time: expected in the evening, to be announced
Official website to check scores: www.jeemain.nta.nic.in and www.nta.ac.in.

The JEE Main scores will be derived following a normalisation procedure. The percentile score is used in the preparation of the JEE Main merit lists. The merit list combines the scores of those who wrote the test in the first session of JEE Main 2022 in June as well as in July.

