AP EdCET Result 2022: APSCHE declares results at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, check direct link for scores, EdCET rank card

The students can now check their results and download the AP EdCET rank cards from the official website - www.cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, manabadi.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 08:52 AM IST

The Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test, AP EdCET Result 2022 was declared today - August 6, 2022, by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE. The students can now check their results and download the AP EdCET rank cards from the official website - www.cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, manabadi. 

The AP EdCET 2022 Exam was held on July 13 for which the results were released today. To check their results, candidates would require their AP EdCET 2022 Hall Ticket. The final result has been prepared after including the objections obtained on the preliminary answer key.

AP EdCET Result 2022 Direct Link 

AP EdCET 2022 Rank Cards Direct Link 

AP EdCET 2022: Steps to check scores 

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, manabadi 

Step 2: Click on the 'Results' and/or 'Rank Cards' links on the homepage. 

Step 3: A new page will open. There, enter your AP EdCET Hall Ticket number and other important details

Step 4: Your AP EdCET Result 2022 and rank cards will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Download the result/rank cards and take a printout of the same for future use. 

The candidates need to keep the scorecards of the AP EdCET Result 2022 safe as it will be required during the EdCET Counselling 2022. The schedule regarding the counselling will be issued at a later date. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for more updates and information.

