Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

CUET UG 2022 Exam postponed in several cities, NTA releases important notice, tentative exam dates at nta.ac.in

In an official notice, NTA said that the CUET UG 2022 examination was cancelled in close to 16 cities at various centres.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 07:59 AM IST

CUET UG 2022 Exam postponed in several cities, NTA releases important notice, tentative exam dates at nta.ac.in
File Photo

The Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate, CUET UG 2022 was postponed at 50 centres due to technical glitches on its second day on Friday - August 5, 2022, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said.

The exam held in the first shift was postponed at 20 centres and in the second shift at 30 centres across the country. The examination for admission to undergraduate courses in central universities was being conducted at 489 centres across the country. It began on Thursday.

READ | Happy hours over? Delhi government likely to end free scheme on liquor purchase, 21 'dry days' policy to return

A senior NTA official said technical issues were reported at some centres, following which reports were sought from observers and city coordinators on the ground. Based on their recommendations, a decision to postpone the exam was taken, the official said.

In an official notice, NTA said that the CUET UG 2022 examination was cancelled in close to 16 cities at various centres.

According to the notice, the CUET UG 2022 examination was cancelled in several centres including Pasighat, Naibari, Gaya, Bilaspur, New Delhi, Ambala, Gurugram, Bokaro, Jamshedpur, Ramgarh, Sagar, Aizwal, Meerut, Noida, Greater Noice, and Varanasi. 

READ | Senior Manager, DU student arrested for harassing, threatening woman at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station in Delhi

NTA has clarified that the exam would now be held between August 12 and August 14. The admit card issued to the candidates earlier would remain valid too. 

The CUET UG 2022 Exam on August 4 was also cancelled and postponed due to technical issues. Reports state that though the CUET UG 2022 Exam started at 3 pm, the question paper came at 5:00 pm and could be downloaded at 5:25 pm at the centres. 

It was for this reason that the August 4 exams were also postponed. Now, all the students whose CUET UG 2022 got postponed/cancelled, would appear in it between August 12 and August 14.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
PMV EaS-E, India’s most affordable EV to launch in July: Check expected price and features
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CWG 2022: Sharath Kamal and Shreeja Akula through to the semi-final of mixed team Table Tennis event
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.