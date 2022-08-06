CUET UG 2022 Exam postponed in several cities, NTA releases important notice, tentative exam dates at nta.ac.in

File Photo

The Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate, CUET UG 2022 was postponed at 50 centres due to technical glitches on its second day on Friday - August 5, 2022, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said.

The exam held in the first shift was postponed at 20 centres and in the second shift at 30 centres across the country. The examination for admission to undergraduate courses in central universities was being conducted at 489 centres across the country. It began on Thursday.

A senior NTA official said technical issues were reported at some centres, following which reports were sought from observers and city coordinators on the ground. Based on their recommendations, a decision to postpone the exam was taken, the official said.

In an official notice, NTA said that the CUET UG 2022 examination was cancelled in close to 16 cities at various centres.

According to the notice, the CUET UG 2022 examination was cancelled in several centres including Pasighat, Naibari, Gaya, Bilaspur, New Delhi, Ambala, Gurugram, Bokaro, Jamshedpur, Ramgarh, Sagar, Aizwal, Meerut, Noida, Greater Noice, and Varanasi.

NTA has clarified that the exam would now be held between August 12 and August 14. The admit card issued to the candidates earlier would remain valid too.

The CUET UG 2022 Exam on August 4 was also cancelled and postponed due to technical issues. Reports state that though the CUET UG 2022 Exam started at 3 pm, the question paper came at 5:00 pm and could be downloaded at 5:25 pm at the centres.

It was for this reason that the August 4 exams were also postponed. Now, all the students whose CUET UG 2022 got postponed/cancelled, would appear in it between August 12 and August 14.