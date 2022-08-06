Senior Manager, DU student arrested for harassing, threatening woman at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station in Delhi

File Photo

Delhi police have said that they have arrested two people for allegedly harassing and threatening a woman inside Rajiv Chowk Metro Station. The accused, identified as Luv Bagga, a resident of Pandav Nagar, and Shiv Om Gupta, a resident of Model Town, knew each other.

While Luv is a senior manager at Genpact, Shiv is an MBA student at Delhi University. The incident dates back to May 3, 2022. In May, a woman posted on social media about an incident of molestation and threatening that happened to her at Rajiv Chowk Metro station, following which a case was registered, a senior police officer said.

The victim had tweeted about the harassment incident. Police analysed the CCTV footage with the help of technical evidence as well as obtained details of the metro card used for the journey by the accused. After three months, police apprehended Luv Bagga on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro) Jitendra Mani said.

Later, Shiv Om Gupta was also apprehended, police said. Bagga works as a senior manager in a company. He is posted in Mumbai but currently working from home. Gupta is currently pursuing an MBA from Delhi University and was found involved in a harassment case with the other accused, police said.

According to police, Luv abused the woman and Shiv threatened her.