Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Home Minister Amit Shah links 'black protest' to Ram temple foundation day, Congress responds

Amit Shah said that the construction of the temple is now in full swing and that Congress is conveying its opposition to the temple construction.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 10:54 PM IST

Home Minister Amit Shah links 'black protest' to Ram temple foundation day, Congress responds
Twitter/@AmitShah

On Friday, Home Minister Amit Shah linked Congress leaders' protest in black clothes, over the issues of price rise and unemployment, to the party's "appeasement" politics to convey its opposition to the Ram temple foundation laying by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this day in 2020.

Home Minister Shah said that the construction of the temple is now in full swing and that Congress is conveying its opposition to the temple construction. He said the issues of Enforcement Directorate action against its leaders and price rise were only excuses.

READ | Level-2 fire erupts near pediatric OT at Nowrosjee Wadia Hospital in Mumbai's Parel

Responding to Shah's remarks, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh tweeted, "It's only a sick mind which can produce such bogus arguments. Clearly, the protests have hit home!" 

Check out the tweet here. 

In a sharp retort, Ramesh said that Shah has made a desperate attempt to "divert, distract, polarise and give a malicious twist" to the party's protests against price rise, unemployment, and the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

READ | NATA 2022 Phase 3 Admit Card likely to release today, check steps to download

For the unversed, wearing black clothes, Congress leaders hit the streets on Friday to protest against price rise and unemployment with a host of them, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, being detained by police amid dramatic standoffs outside Parliament and the AICC headquarters here.

Congress MPs, including former party chief Rahul Gandhi, staged a protest in the Parliament House complex and then moved to take out a march towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan as part of the Congress party's nationwide stir against price rise, GST hike on essential items, and unemployment.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CWG 2022: Anshu Malik and Sakshi march into finals with an easy victory in the semi-final
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.