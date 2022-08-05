Home Minister Amit Shah links 'black protest' to Ram temple foundation day, Congress responds

Twitter/@AmitShah

On Friday, Home Minister Amit Shah linked Congress leaders' protest in black clothes, over the issues of price rise and unemployment, to the party's "appeasement" politics to convey its opposition to the Ram temple foundation laying by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this day in 2020.

Home Minister Shah said that the construction of the temple is now in full swing and that Congress is conveying its opposition to the temple construction. He said the issues of Enforcement Directorate action against its leaders and price rise were only excuses.

Responding to Shah's remarks, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh tweeted, "It's only a sick mind which can produce such bogus arguments. Clearly, the protests have hit home!"

Check out the tweet here.

In a sharp retort, Ramesh said that Shah has made a desperate attempt to "divert, distract, polarise and give a malicious twist" to the party's protests against price rise, unemployment, and the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

For the unversed, wearing black clothes, Congress leaders hit the streets on Friday to protest against price rise and unemployment with a host of them, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, being detained by police amid dramatic standoffs outside Parliament and the AICC headquarters here.

Congress MPs, including former party chief Rahul Gandhi, staged a protest in the Parliament House complex and then moved to take out a march towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan as part of the Congress party's nationwide stir against price rise, GST hike on essential items, and unemployment.