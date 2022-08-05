NATA 2022 Phase 3 Admit Card likely to release today, check steps to download

File Photo

The National Aptitude Test in Architecture, NATA 2022 Phase 3 Admit Card is all set to release today - August 5, 2022. The schedule was shared by the Council of Architecture. Once released, candidates will be download their NATA 2022 Phase 3 Admit Card from the official website - www.nata.in.

NATA 2022 Phase 3 admit card will release for the NATA Exam scheduled to take place on August 7, 2022. The NATA 2022 Phase 3 Admit Card will contain all important details such as venue, exam city, and timings, among others. Students must carry their printed admit cards with them while going to the exam hall.

It is important to also note that the Council of Architecture is yet to give a definite time regarding the release of the NATA 2022 Phase 3 Admit Card.

NATA 2022 Phase 3 Admit Card: Steps to download the hall ticket

Step 1: Visit the official website of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture - www.nata.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Candidate Login' option on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your login details on the new page that will open.

Step 4: Your NATA 2022 Phase 3 Admit Card will now be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the admit card for future use.

For the unversed, NATA Phase 3 attempt will be the last one. After this, the exam is expected to officially conclude for 2022. For more information and updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website.