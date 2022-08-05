Search icon
Level-2 fire erupts near pediatric OT at Nowrosjee Wadia Hospital in Mumbai's Parel

As many as eight fire engines and six water tankers have been sent to the spot, said a fire brigade official.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 08:33 PM IST

Representative Image/File Photo

Civic officials, on Friday, said that a level-2 fire broke out at Nowrosjee Wadia Hospital in Parel in central Mumbai. The fire erupted near a pediatric operation theatre on the first floor of the hospital around 6.50 pm but there were no reports of anyone getting injured, they said. Nowrosjee Wadia Hospital is for children and is located in Mumbai.

As many as eight fire engines and six water tankers have been sent to the spot, said a fire brigade official.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates)

