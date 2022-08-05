Level-2 fire erupts near pediatric OT at Nowrosjee Wadia Hospital in Mumbai's Parel

Representative Image/File Photo

Civic officials, on Friday, said that a level-2 fire broke out at Nowrosjee Wadia Hospital in Parel in central Mumbai. The fire erupted near a pediatric operation theatre on the first floor of the hospital around 6.50 pm but there were no reports of anyone getting injured, they said. Nowrosjee Wadia Hospital is for children and is located in Mumbai.

As many as eight fire engines and six water tankers have been sent to the spot, said a fire brigade official.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates)