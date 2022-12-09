NIOS Public Exams 2023: NIOS Registration Schedule released for Class 10, 12 at nios.ac.in, check here

File Photo

The National Institute of Open Schooling, NIOS Public Exams 2023 have been announced. Students can now apply for the NIOS Class 10, 12 Exams 2023 by registering from December 26, 2022, onwards on the official website - www.nios.ac.in and www.sdimis.nios.ac.in.

All the students who have either enrolled for the NIOS April 2023 exam or didn't clear the previous exams can also apply for the NIOS Exams. The last date to apply is January 10, 2023.

NIOS has also released the registration schedule for Classes 10 and 12 for the NIOS Public Exams 2023. The ones who appeared for the October - November 2022 exams can submit their applications starting from December 26, 2022, onwards. Others can do it on the website.

After January 10, a late fee of Rs 100 per subject will be levied from January 11 to 17, 2023.

NIOS Public Exams 2023: NIOS registration schedule

Start date to submit online application: December 1, 2022

Last date to fill in the online application: January 10, 2023 (without a late fee)

The registration start date for students who registered/ appeared in October-November 2022 exam: December 26, 2022.

Registration with a late fee of Rs 100 per subject: January 11 to 17, 2023

Registration with consolidated late fee of Rs 1,500 per learner: January 18 to 25, 2023

Students must also deposit an exam fee of Rs 250 for each subject in the NIOS Theory exam. The exam fees for theory and practical papers are Rs 120.

Class 12 students must note that an essential gap of two years from the passing year of the secondary examination (Class 10th) is mandatory for applying for the NIOS Exams 2023.

According to NIOS, “If the learner does not have the requisite gap of two years, he/she can register only in a maximum of four subjects (including the subjects already passed) for the forthcoming April-May examinations.”