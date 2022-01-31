NHPC JE Recruitment 2022: Apply for 133 Junior Engineer posts at nhpcindia.com – Check salary, eligibility

National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) is inviting applications for 133 Junior Engineer (JE) Vacancies. The last date to apply is February 21, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, nhpcindia.com.

NHPC Junior Engineer Vacancy 2022 Details

Post: Junior Engineer (Civil)

No. of Vacancy: 68

Pay Scale: 29,600 – 1,19,500/-

Post: Junior Engineer (Electrical)

No. of Vacancy: 34

Post: Junior Engineer (Mechanical)

No. of Vacancy: 31

Eligibility Criteria: Candidates must have a Full-time regular Diploma in Civil /Electrical/Mechanical Engineering from Govt/ Govt recognized Institutes with minimum 60% marks

Age Limit: 30 years

Application Fee: Pay the Examination fee Online.

For General, OBC & EWS category: 295/-

For SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Serviceman category: No Fee

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the NHPC Website nhpcindia.com

Starting Date for Online Application Submission: January 31, 2022

Last Date for Online Application Submission: February 21, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee: February 21, 2022

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Computer Based Test.