NEET UG 2024 correction window opens today, here's how to make changes

Final modifications can only be made after paying any applicable additional fees.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is ready to initiate the correction window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024. Candidates looking to amend their application details can do so through the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

The NEET UG 2024 online application correction window will be open until March 20 at 11:50 pm. No further opportunities for corrections will be provided beyond this deadline. Candidates must bear any additional fees for corrections, payable through credit/debit cards, net banking, or UPI, as per the official guidelines.

Except for the registered email, contact mobile number, and Aadhaar re-authentication, candidates can modify any field on the application form. Final modifications can only be made after paying any applicable additional fees. Changes in gender, category, or PwD status impacting fee amounts will incur extra charges, without reimbursement.

NEET UG 2024: How to make changes

Visit the official website, neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the 'correction window' link

Enter your application number, password, and security pin

Make necessary corrections

Save and submit the application form

Take a printout for future reference

NTA has scheduled NEET UG 2024 for May 5 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. in 14 international locations. However, the exam schedule might change due to general elections. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates.

NEET UG 2024 Exam will be conducted offline, with a duration of three hours and 20 minutes. It will comprise 200 objective multiple-choice questions (MCQs) from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. The Biology section will be divided into Zoology and Botany, with 180 questions to be attempted. The total marks for the exam will be 720.