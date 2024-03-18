NEET UG 2024 correction window opens today, here's how to make changes

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

North Korea launched suspected ballistic missile, says Japan

Meet Azim Premji’s son, earns over Rs 8 crore salary, got Rs 2500000000 gift, he is…

Vladimir Putin returns as Russia President with 87.17% votes, sets priorities for new term

Meet ‘Fevicol Man of India’, who lived in basement, once worked as peon, built Rs 145000 crore company, he is…

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: PM Modi to address 2nd public meeting in Karnataka today

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Gurdas Maan visits Sidhu Moose Wala's parents after family welcomes a baby boy, calls it 'significant day'

North Korea launched suspected ballistic missile, says Japan

Meet Azim Premji’s son, earns over Rs 8 crore salary, got Rs 2500000000 gift, he is…

9 foods that are difficult to digest

10 vegetables that can be used for making juices

Side effects of eating too much protein

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

EC Advances Counting Date For Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly Elections

Breaking News: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrested By Noida Police, To Be Presented In Court Today

WPL 2024 Final: RCB vs DC Fantasy XI I Players To Watch Out In Bangalore Vs Delhi Match | DC Vs RCB

VD Savarkar's grandson reacts to Randeep Hooda's portrayal of activist in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar: 'He reduced...'

Prashanth Goswami shares how he got his Bollywood debut Yodha after failing first audition: 'I ran short...' | Exclusive

Watch: Farah Khan says she's feeling 'very poor' after seeing Karan Johar's new closet, their hilarious video goes viral

HomeEducation

Education

NEET UG 2024 correction window opens today, here's how to make changes

Final modifications can only be made after paying any applicable additional fees.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Mar 18, 2024, 06:08 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is ready to initiate the correction window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024. Candidates looking to amend their application details can do so through the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

The NEET UG 2024 online application correction window will be open until March 20 at 11:50 pm. No further opportunities for corrections will be provided beyond this deadline. Candidates must bear any additional fees for corrections, payable through credit/debit cards, net banking, or UPI, as per the official guidelines.

Except for the registered email, contact mobile number, and Aadhaar re-authentication, candidates can modify any field on the application form. Final modifications can only be made after paying any applicable additional fees. Changes in gender, category, or PwD status impacting fee amounts will incur extra charges, without reimbursement.

NEET UG 2024: How to make changes

  • Visit the official website, neet.nta.nic.in
  • Click on the 'correction window' link
  • Enter your application number, password, and security pin
  • Make necessary corrections
  • Save and submit the application form
  • Take a printout for future reference

NTA has scheduled NEET UG 2024 for May 5 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. in 14 international locations. However, the exam schedule might change due to general elections. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates.

NEET UG 2024 Exam will be conducted offline, with a duration of three hours and 20 minutes. It will comprise 200 objective multiple-choice questions (MCQs) from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. The Biology section will be divided into Zoology and Botany, with 180 questions to be attempted. The total marks for the exam will be 720.

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actress who started career with Doordarshan, gave superhit film with Salman Khan, quit acting suddenly due to..

Gujarat: Foreign students attacked for offering namaz at university, 5 injured

Orry finally reveals his primary source of income, getting Rs 15 to 30 lakh for..

Patna Shuklla: Vivek Budakoti, Anushka Kaushik call men taking all important decisions at home a 'sad thing' | Exclusive

Meet actor whose father wanted him to become tailor, one accident changed his life, he is now worth Rs 225 crore

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement