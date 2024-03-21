Twitter
NEET PG 2024 exam date rescheduled, major updates students must know

The cut-off date for the purpose of eligibility to appear in the NEET PG 2024 will remain unchanged at August 15, 2024, the notice said. The new academic session will start on September 16 and the last date of joining would be October 21.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 21, 2024, 10:38 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

The National Medical Commission (NMC) on Wednesday rescheduled the medical entrance exam NEET PG to June 23. The NEET PG 2024 was scheduled to be held on July 7. This is the second time, NBE has revised the NEET PG exam dates.

The decision was taken during a meeting held by the Post Graduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB) of the National Medical Commission with Medical Counselling Committee, Directorate General for Health Sciences, and National Board of Examinations for Medical Sciences, a public notice said.

The result will be announced by July 15, while the counselling for admission will be held from August 5 to October 15.

The cut-off date for the purpose of eligibility to appear in the NEET PG 2024 will remain unchanged at August 15, 2024, the notice said.

The new academic session will start on September 16 and the last date of joining would be October 21.

NEET PG serves as the eligibility-cum-ranking exam for admission to various MD/MS and PG diploma courses under the National Medical Commission Act, 2019.

NEET PG Updated Schedule 

NEET PG 2024 exam date: June 23

Result date: By July 15

Counselling period: August 5 to October 15

Academic Session start date: September 16

Last date of joining: October 21

