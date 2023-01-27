Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

NEET PG 2023: Interns get relief from colleges to prepare for exam

the colleges in Mangaluru have relaxed the workload on their interns so that they can concentrate on cracking exams.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 27, 2023, 04:08 PM IST

NEET PG 2023: Interns get relief from colleges to prepare for exam
Representational image

The medical and dental colleges in Mangaluru, helping their interns so they can focus on preparing for NEET PG 2023

While thousands of medical aspirants are campaigning over Twitter to postpone NEET PG 2023, the colleges in the region have relaxed the workload on their interns so that they can concentrate on cracking exams.

According to the schedule, the NEET MDS exam is scheduled for March 1 and the NEET PG 2023 exam is set for March 5. As the current batch of interns, both medical and dental, do not have enough time to prepare, educational institutions are reducing their workload to prepare well for the medical exam by reducing their workload.

However, all the medical and dental interns log in daily and carry out their regular duties.

Dr M Vijaykumar, vice-chancellor, Yenepoya (Deemed to be university), Derlakatte, said understanding that there is less time for preparation, all the interns have been given some leniency to prepare for the upcoming entrance exams. “We have also asked them to take time for NEET-PG training,” he said to TOI.

Dr Unnikrishnan, dean, of Kasturba Medical College, said the preparation for the NEET-PG examination begins during the first year of MBBS.

Unnikrishnan further said, “This time, they are unable to give much time for preparation. Therefore, we have given some relief to help them in their studies”.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, gorgeous model who has insane 22 million followers
XXX star Aabha Paul raises temperature with her bold photos, videos
Hansika Motwani is a true 'beach baby,' these five sexy photos prove it
Photo Gallery: TV actress Nia Sharma shares hot pictures from beach hopping, sets internet on fire
Khakhee The Bihar Chapter, Secrets of Kohinoor, list of 5 must-watch OTT releases
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UPSC ESE Prelims exam: Admit card RELEASED at upsc.gov.in, get direct link
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.