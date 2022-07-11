Search icon
NEET UG 2022: MLA sides with students as demand for postponement continues

North Nagpur MLA and ex-Cabinet Minister Nitin Raut joins NEET UG aspirants in demand for exam delay.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 11, 2022, 05:13 PM IST

NEET UG 2022 | Photo: PTI

As the NEET UG aspirants are voicing their demands to postpone the medical entrance exam, the North Nagpur MLA and Ex-Cabinet Minister Nitin Raut tweeted in support of the NEET-UG aspirants.

'The government should listen to the students appearing in the NEET exam. The exam should be conducted next month instead of July 17.' said the MLA.

Students have been consistently expressing their concerns on social media and requesting that authorities like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan postpone the NEET UG exam, which is set to take place on July 17.

Students are asking for the NEET UG exam to be postponed for 40 days only with a week remaining until the medical entrance exam for undergraduates. There is no official confirmation regarding the delay in the NEET UG 2022. 

The NEET-UG 2022 admit card is expected to be out today (July 11) at the official website -- neet.nta.ac.in. 

NEET UG 2022: How to check 

  • Log on to the official NEET UG website neet.nta.ac.in
  • Once Admit Card download link will be active, find it in the notice section
  • Go to the link and submit your credentials
  • Download and save the admit card
  • Take a printout for future reference. 

Read: NEET UG 2022: When is the admit card expected? Check latest updates

