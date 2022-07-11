NEET UG 2022: When is the admit card expected? Check latest updates

NEET UG 2022 | Photo: PTI

NEET UG 2022: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET UG 2022 admit card is expected to be out soon as the medical entrance exam is scheduled for July 17. Once released, candidates will be able to check their NEET UG 2022 admit card from the official website -- neet.nta.ac.in.

This year, the NEET exam is surrounded by controversy as aspirants are demanding a postponement in the medical entrance exam. The candidates are claiming that the NEET UG exam is scheduled right after other entrance exams such as JEE, CUET, etc., which provides them will very little time to prepare for the exam.

Even with the NEET exam so close, aspirants continue to voice their demands and expect the authorities to bring a solution to their dilemma. There has been no official confirmation regarding the postponement of the NEET UG 2022 as of yet.

NEET UG 2022: How to check

Log on to the official NEET UG website neet.nta.ac.in

Once Admit Card download link will be active, find it in the notice section

Go to the link and submit your credentials

Download and save the admit card

Take a printout for future reference.

