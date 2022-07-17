India likely to get new IIM: Know which is the lucky city

IIM Ahmedabad is the best management institute in India. (File)

Mumbai, the commercial capital of the country, has been long devoid of an Indian Institute of Management. It has an IIT, and some top-tier management schools like Narsee Monjee, but not an IIM. This is set to change as the Central government will table a bill in Parliament in the Monsoon Session that would pave the way for the making of IIM Mumbai.

The city would not get a separate IIM, but the National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE), Mumbai, will be elevated to the status of IIM. When the bill is passed, NITIE will be called IIM Mumbai. This bill is among the 24 listed for the session beginning tomorrow.

The bill is called the Indian Institute of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which seeks for "inclusion of NITIE Mumbai in IIM Act, 2017 and renaming NITIE, Mumbai as IIM Mumbai".

NITIE is situated near the lake in Mumbai's Powai. The campus is spread across 63 acres of land. The infrastructure of the institute is being refurbished. Lighting, roads, boundary wall, and other important areas of the educational institute are being spruced up. The six hostels, cafeterias, 14 residential buildings, and five office buildings are being renovated, for the expected up-gradation of the institute to IIM.

In January this year, the Central government formed a committee to examine the feasibility of NITIE becoming IIM Mumbai. Bombay Stock Exchange's Chief Executive Officer and Allahabad University Chancellor Ashishkumar Chauhan was the head of the expert committee. Other members of the committee were Pramod Kumar Jain, Director at IIT BHU; Pawan Kumar Singh, Director at IIM Tiruchirappalli; Subhasis Choudhuri, Director at IIT, Bombay and Pradeep Goyal, CMD at Pradeep Metals.

With inputs from PTI