MPBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary result 2022 likely SOON at mpbse.mponline.gov.in: See how to check here

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 05:14 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, MPBSE Supplementary Results 2022 for classes 10, and 12 are expected to be released this week at the official website-- mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpresults.nic.in.
MP Board supplementary examination 2022 was conducted between June 21 to June 30.
MPBSE Supllementary Result 2022: How to check
- Visit the official website mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpresults.nic.in
- The MPBSE 10th Compartment Result 2022 Download Link will be available on the home page.
- On clicking the link you will be redirected to MP Board 10th Supplementary Result 2022 name wise
- Share the Roll number and application number in the login box and click on submit button
- Now the MP Board Class 10th or 12th Supplementary Exam 2022 Result will be presented on the screen
- Take a printout and keep it for future reference.
Read: AP SSC Supplementary Result 2022: BSE AP Class 10 Supplementary Result 2022 DECLARED at manabadi, bse.ap.gov.in