MPBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary result 2022 likely SOON at mpbse.mponline.gov.in: See how to check here

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, MPBSE Supplementary Results 2022 for classes 10, and 12 are expected to be released this week at the official website-- mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpresults.nic.in.

MP Board supplementary examination 2022 was conducted between June 21 to June 30.

MPBSE Supllementary Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official website mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpresults.nic.in

The MPBSE 10th Compartment Result 2022 Download Link will be available on the home page.

On clicking the link you will be redirected to MP Board 10th Supplementary Result 2022 name wise

Share the Roll number and application number in the login box and click on submit button

Now the MP Board Class 10th or 12th Supplementary Exam 2022 Result will be presented on the screen

Take a printout and keep it for future reference.

