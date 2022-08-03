Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

MPBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary result 2022 likely SOON at mpbse.mponline.gov.in: See how to check here

MPBSE Class 10, 12 supplementary result is expected soon at mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 05:14 PM IST

MPBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary result 2022 likely SOON at mpbse.mponline.gov.in: See how to check here
MPBSE Supplementary result 2022 | Photo: PTI

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, MPBSE Supplementary Results 2022 for classes 10, and 12 are expected to be released this week at the official website-- mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpresults.nic.in.

MP Board supplementary examination 2022 was conducted between June 21 to June 30. 

MPBSE Supllementary Result 2022: How to check 

  • Visit the official website mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpresults.nic.in
  • The MPBSE 10th Compartment Result 2022 Download Link will be available on the home page.
  • On clicking the link you will be redirected to MP Board 10th Supplementary Result 2022 name wise
  • Share the Roll number and application number in the login box and click on submit button
  • Now the MP Board Class 10th or 12th Supplementary Exam 2022 Result will be presented on the screen
  • Take a printout and keep it for future reference.

Read: AP SSC Supplementary Result 2022: BSE AP Class 10 Supplementary Result 2022 DECLARED at manabadi, bse.ap.gov.in

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
MPBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary result 2022 likely SOON at mpbse.mponline.gov.in: See how to check here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.