AP SSC Supplementary Result 2022: BSE AP Class 10 Supplementary Result 2022 DECLARED at manabadi, bse.ap.gov.in

The AP SSC Supplementary Result 2022 is available to check on the official website - www.bse.ap.gov.in and manabadi.co.in.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 02:43 PM IST

The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh, BSE AP Class 10 Supplementary Result 2022 has been declared. The AP SSC Supplementary Result 2022 is available to check on the official website - www.bse.ap.gov.in and manabadi.co.in. 

Steps and direct links are provided below to check the AP SSC Supplementary Result 2022. For the unversed, the AP Class 10 Supplementary Results 2022 were declared for the supplementary examinations conducted in July. To check their results on the websites, students will require their hall ticket number. 

BSE AP Class 10 Supplementary Result 2022: Steps to check scores online

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.bse.ap.gov.in or manabadi.co.in

Step 2: A new window will now open on your browser. 

Step 3: Fill in your AP 10th Hall Ticket number and click submit

BSE AP Class 10 Supplementary Result 2022: Direct link to check scores

Step 4: Your supplementary Results would be displayed on the screen. 

Step 5: Check the scores and download them for future use. 

For those who are unaware, students need to score a minimum of 33 percent on the test to be promoted. Students who do not pass the supplementary exam will now have to appear for the SSC Examinations in 2023.

