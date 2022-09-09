MHT CET Final Answer Key 2022 expected soon, results to release by September 15 at mahacet.org

File Photo

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, MHT CET Result 2022 is all set to be declared by the State Common Entrance Test Cell soon. Before the results are announced, the exam body has now released an important notice on the MHT CET Answer Key 2022, more details of which are available on the official website - www.mahacet.org.

The notice highlights the changes candidates can expect on the MHT CET Final Answer Key 2022. After the candidates submitted their objections online regarding the MHT CET Answer Key 2022, the exam conducting body has come up with some changes.

READ | AAP MP Raghav Chadha meets newly appointed chairpersons of boards and corporations in Punjab

On the basis of these changes, the State Common Entrance Test Cell is now preparing the MHT CET Final Answer Key 2022 which will help in preparing the MHT CET Result 2022. The notice also mentioned that around 500 objections were received on the MHT CET Preliminary Answer Key 2022, for both PCM and PCB groups.

According to the official notice, the MHT CET Result 2022 is all set to be declared on September 15, 2022. The exact time is not known yet, however, the State Common Entrance Test Cell is likely to make an announcement about the same a day before the results.

READ | Queen Elizabeth II's estimated net worth REVEALED, know how much she leaves behind, what will King Charles III inherit?

The MHT CET Result, Answer Key 2022 notice also mentions that the "MHT CET 2022 Score card containing Percentile score for the respective group (PCB and PCM) will be made available to the candidates in their login on or before 15th September 2022. No communication regarding the objections raised will be entertained by State CET Cell, Mumbai after this Notice."

MHT CET 2022 exam was conducted in 25 sessions for candidates and while the preliminary answer key has been released, the MHT CET Result 2022 is now expected to be declared very soon.