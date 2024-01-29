Meet woman who was brick kiln worker, cracked NEET exam despite working six hours on field, her AIR was..

Yamuna Chakradhari, originally from Durg in Chhattisgarh, has achieved an incredible feat, bypassing the extremely competitive NEET exam.

One of the most challenging exams, the NEET, is taken by students who wish to become medical professionals. Enrollment in MBBS and BDS programmes at colleges across the nation requires completion of an entrance exam called the National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam (NEET).

Due to their financial struggles, Yamuna's family depended on their work at a brick kiln. Despite the challenging circumstances, Yamuna managed to reconcile her demanding professional schedule with her studies.

Yamuna scored an amazing 516 out of 720 on the NEET exam in her fourth attempt, demonstrating the value of her unwavering perseverance and dedication to independent learning. Her All India Rank (AIR) is 93,683, and she holds an OBC ranking of 42,864.

Yamuna wants to be a doctor who helps her community, so her goals go beyond earning an MBBS. She intends to pursue an MD.

Baijnath Chakradhari, her father, expresses his happiness and pledges to give his kids, Vandana, Yukti, Deepak, and Yamuna, a better future and an excellent education. Despite not being able to pursue a formal education, Kusum, Yamuna's mother, acknowledges the significance of her daughter's achievement and celebrates with the family.

Yamuna expresses her gratitude to Utai-based physician Dr. Ashwani Chandrakar for his assistance. After being inspired by this experience, Yamuna is extremely driven to seek a career in medicine in order to improve her community.

Yamuna Chakradhari's experience shows the importance of perseverance and dedication. Her inspirational tale is a potent reminder that, with unwavering commitment, one can succeed despite obstacles.