Meet woman who was brick kiln worker, cracked NEET exam despite working six hours on field, her AIR was..

Twitter
Headlines

Sachin Tendulkar-backed Rs 4206 crore company inks pact with Rolls-Royce to make...

‘Wait is finally over': Fans react after Sarfaraz Khan earns maiden India call-up for 2nd Test vs England

Government extends ban on terrorist group SIMI for 5 more years

'Never visited NCA...': Rohit Sharma's high praise for Virat Kohli's excellence

No more elections in India, if Modi wins 2024 Lok Sabha polls, says Congress President Kharge

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

‘Wait is finally over': Fans react after Sarfaraz Khan earns maiden India call-up for 2nd Test vs England

Bigg Boss 17 | Munawar Faruqui Reveals Why He Almost Quit Show: 'I Was Going Through A Lot...'

'Never visited NCA...': Rohit Sharma's high praise for Virat Kohli's excellence

8 reasons why budget is important

Tips to protect your plants in winter

8 superfoods that are natural blood purifiers

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Bigg Boss 17 | Munawar Faruqui Reveals Why He Almost Quit Show: 'I Was Going Through A Lot...'

Bihar Politics: Who Is Samrat Choudhary? Bihar's Set To Be Deputy CM

Shocking! Vince McMahon Resigns From WWE After Former Employee Janel Grant Files Suit

Mannara Chopra says Ankita Lokhande getting evicted before her in BB17 finale is 'more than karma' | Exclusive

Arun Mashettey reacts to Munawar Faruqui winning BB17, says 'I was neither called cheater nor beater' | Exclusive

Ranbir Kapoor, Triptii Dimri trolled for ‘cringe’ performance on ‘Pehle Bhi Main’: ‘Bacchon ke school function se…'

HomeEducation

Education

Meet woman who was brick kiln worker, cracked NEET exam despite working six hours on field, her AIR was..

Yamuna Chakradhari, originally from Durg in Chhattisgarh, has achieved an incredible feat, bypassing the extremely competitive NEET exam.

article-main

Varnika Srivastava

Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 02:41 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

One of the most challenging exams, the NEET, is taken by students who wish to become medical professionals. Enrollment in MBBS and BDS programmes at colleges across the nation requires completion of an entrance exam called the National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam (NEET).

Yamuna Chakradhari, originally from Durg in Chhattisgarh, has achieved an incredible feat, bypassing the extremely competitive NEET exam. Despite working nonstop for six hours a day to make bricks for her family, Yamuna's perseverance and hard work have paid off.

Due to their financial struggles, Yamuna's family depended on their work at a brick kiln. Despite the challenging circumstances, Yamuna managed to reconcile her demanding professional schedule with her studies.

Yamuna scored an amazing 516 out of 720 on the NEET exam in her fourth attempt, demonstrating the value of her unwavering perseverance and dedication to independent learning. Her All India Rank (AIR) is 93,683, and she holds an OBC ranking of 42,864. W

Yamuna wants to be a doctor who helps her community, so her goals go beyond earning an MBBS. She intends to pursue an MD. 

Baijnath Chakradhari, her father, expresses his happiness and pledges to give his kids, Vandana, Yukti, Deepak, and Yamuna, a better future and an excellent education. Despite not being able to pursue a formal education, Kusum, Yamuna's mother, acknowledges the significance of her daughter's achievement and celebrates with the family.

Yamuna expresses her gratitude to Utai-based physician Dr. Ashwani Chandrakar for his assistance. After being inspired by this experience, Yamuna is extremely driven to seek a career in medicine in order to improve her community.

Yamuna Chakradhari's experience shows the importance of perseverance and dedication. Her inspirational tale is a potent reminder that, with unwavering commitment, one can succeed despite obstacles.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet billionaire who has overtaken Elon Musk as world's richest man, owner of Louis Vuitton, his net worth is...

CAA to be implemented across India in a week: BJP leader Shantanu Thakur's 'guarantee'

Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha's debut production Girls Will Be Girls bags two major awards at Sundance Film Festival 2024

"First step to justice...": Rahul Gandhi reaffirms push for caste census after Telangana rolls out exercise

Mukesh Ambani, Tata backed Ola-rival BluSmart gets big push, receives Rs 2000000000 from…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE