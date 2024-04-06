Meet woman, cab driver's daughter who cracked UPSC exam after multiple attempts to become IAS officer, secured AIR...

Even though C Vanmathi, an IAS officer, was raised as a cab driver's daughter and had to overcome significant financial hardships at a young age, her story is one of tenacity and perseverance. Vanmathi came from a humble family; her father worked as a car dealer. She grew up in the Erode district of Tamil Nadu, in the quaint town of Sathyamangalam. Despite her financial struggles, Vanmathi's unwavering spirit motivated her to take on a range of odd jobs to support her family.

Her ambition was ignited by a television show called "Ganga Yamuna Saraswati," in which the lead character played an IAS officer. Resolved to follow the IAS path against all odds, Vanmathi was captivated by the portrayal. The meeting she had with a female Collector when visiting her hometown also served as fuel for her determination. Vanmathi faced family and societal expectations to pursue her dream despite having a post-graduate degree in computer applications.

Her journey was not without its challenges, though. Her first attempt at success ended in failure, even though she made it to the interview stage. She made more attempts, but each time she faltered at a different part of the test, she felt the loss. Vanmathi, however, remained steadfast in her resolve and refused to give up.

Despite her duties as an Assistant Manager at IOB, Vanmathi persisted in her unwavering quest for the IAS dream. Her hard work paid off in 2015 when she achieved an All India Rank of 152, which was a glorious finish to her gruelling journey.

Vanmathi's life story inspires women from all walks of life; she is currently employed in Mumbai, Maharashtra, as the Joint Commissioner (Enforcement) of State Tax. Her story shows the value of perseverance, fortitude, and unwavering resolve in pursuing one's goals and provides hope for those who aspire to achieve their goals by showing them the way.