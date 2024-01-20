Headlines

Meet Umair Jaswal, Pakistani actor who was once married to Shoaib Malik's third wife Sana Javed

Sania Mirza's father breaks silence on Shoaib Malik marrying Pakistani actress Sana Javed, says 'it was...'

Meet man, once treated Mother Teresa, net worth of Rs 16600 crore, one of India’s richest…

Main accused in Rashmika Mandanna deepfake video case arrested: Delhi Police

Meet actress who played key role in TV serial Ramayan, worked with Amitabh, quit acting after marriage, she is now...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Umair Jaswal, Pakistani actor who was once married to Shoaib Malik's third wife Sana Javed

Meet man, once treated Mother Teresa, net worth of Rs 16600 crore, one of India’s richest…

Meet actress who played key role in TV serial Ramayan, worked with Amitabh, quit acting after marriage, she is now...

9 expensive spices in the world

7 Vitamin D rich dry fruits to eat in winter

8 benefits of coconut water

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare reception: Aamir Khan poses with family; Kartik Aaryan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini arrive in style`

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill takes social media by storm with her dreamy look in black saree, fans call her ‘golden diva’

In pics: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prashanth Neel stun in Salaar success bash in Bengaluru

Controversy: Why So Much Hate Towards Hardik? Fan War Explained | Hardik Pandya Vs Shivam Dube | IPL

2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Review | Better Than Tata Nexon?

Artificial Intelligence Will Rule Many Things In Future, Warns ISRO Chief S. Somanath

Meet Umair Jaswal, Pakistani actor who was once married to Shoaib Malik's third wife Sana Javed

Meet actress who played key role in TV serial Ramayan, worked with Amitabh, quit acting after marriage, she is now...

World's most expensive film ever, budget was more than Pathaan, Jawan, Animal, Adipurush, Salaar, Pushpa, RRR combined

HomeEducation

Education

Meet man, once treated Mother Teresa, net worth of Rs 16600 crore, one of India’s richest…

Dr Devi Shetty, one of the most brilliant medical minds in India, is the founder of the country’s leading hospital chain, Narayana Health.

article-main

Ritik Raj

Updated: Jan 20, 2024, 03:33 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In 2001, Dr Devi Shetty, one of the greatest medical minds in India, founded the country's leading hospital chain, Narayana Hrudayalaya, which changed its name to Narayana Health. Dr Shetty's goal was to provide world-class, high-quality healthcare facilities at affordable prices. He also served as Mother Teresa's personal physician for the last five years of her life, having first met her in 1984 when she suffered a heart attack.

Dr Devi Shetty is a multi-billionaire businessman, philanthropist, and a renowned cardiac surgeon. He is one of the richest doctors in India. According to Forbes, Dr Devi Shetty's net worth is estimated at $2 billion (approx Rs 16600 crore). Throughout his career, Shetty has significantly improved national healthcare. He was born in a village in the Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka. When he was very young, he read about the first heart transplant operation ever performed and decided he wanted to become a heart surgeon.

After completing his medical studies at Kasturba Medical College in Manipal, he trained and worked as a cardiac surgeon in the UK and USA, gaining experience in the state-of-the-art medical field before returning to India with his knowledge. 

Narayana Health is currently one of India's largest hospital chains, with 47 healthcare centres and a market capitalization of more than Rs 25200 crore. Narayana Health operates over 5,859 beds and provides advanced care in more than 30 specialties. 

Dr Shetty has received numerous honours, including the highest Indian civilian awards, the Padma Shri (2004) and the Padma Bhushan (2012). In addition, Time magazine named him one of the "50 most influential people in healthcare".

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who started India's largest air charter company, has Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Shah Rukh Khan as clients

This actor's Bollywood journey is now a case study in UK; it's not Irrfan, Priyanka, Deepika, Shah Rukh, Aishwarya

Indian Police Force public review: Netizens slam Rohit Shetty's show for 'horrible writing' with 'no emotional connect'

'Broke the opening pair that...': Ramiz Raja slams PAK team management for splitting Babar-Rizwan combination

Main Atal Hoon public review: Netizens hail Pankaj Tripathi as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, call film 'extraordinary biopic'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare reception: Aamir Khan poses with family; Kartik Aaryan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini arrive in style`

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill takes social media by storm with her dreamy look in black saree, fans call her ‘golden diva’

In pics: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prashanth Neel stun in Salaar success bash in Bengaluru

Streaming This Week: Indian Police Force, Extra Ordinary Man, Sixty Minutes, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE