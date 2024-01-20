Meet man, once treated Mother Teresa, net worth of Rs 16600 crore, one of India’s richest…

Dr Devi Shetty, one of the most brilliant medical minds in India, is the founder of the country’s leading hospital chain, Narayana Health.

In 2001, Dr Devi Shetty, one of the greatest medical minds in India, founded the country's leading hospital chain, Narayana Hrudayalaya, which changed its name to Narayana Health. Dr Shetty's goal was to provide world-class, high-quality healthcare facilities at affordable prices. He also served as Mother Teresa's personal physician for the last five years of her life, having first met her in 1984 when she suffered a heart attack.

Dr Devi Shetty is a multi-billionaire businessman, philanthropist, and a renowned cardiac surgeon. He is one of the richest doctors in India. According to Forbes, Dr Devi Shetty's net worth is estimated at $2 billion (approx Rs 16600 crore). Throughout his career, Shetty has significantly improved national healthcare. He was born in a village in the Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka. When he was very young, he read about the first heart transplant operation ever performed and decided he wanted to become a heart surgeon.

After completing his medical studies at Kasturba Medical College in Manipal, he trained and worked as a cardiac surgeon in the UK and USA, gaining experience in the state-of-the-art medical field before returning to India with his knowledge.

Narayana Health is currently one of India's largest hospital chains, with 47 healthcare centres and a market capitalization of more than Rs 25200 crore. Narayana Health operates over 5,859 beds and provides advanced care in more than 30 specialties.

Dr Shetty has received numerous honours, including the highest Indian civilian awards, the Padma Shri (2004) and the Padma Bhushan (2012). In addition, Time magazine named him one of the "50 most influential people in healthcare".