Meet Indian scientist who was nominated for Nobel Prize many times but never won, became first...

The man never won a Nobel Prize, despite being nominated several times. He left behind a legacy that continues to inspire generations.

In a remarkable tale, Meghnad Saha, also called the 'Darwin of astronomy,' was born in a 'lower' caste family in 1893. He defied societal norms and became India’s first astrophysicist. He once stood barefoot as a young boy in the early 1900s, and protested the British proposal to divide Bengal on the basis of religion, which led to his expulsion from school. Despite these obstacles, Saha's journey unfolded into one of extraordinary scientific achievement and societal impact.

Saha's groundbreaking work in physics revolutionised our understanding of the cosmos. His ‘Saha ionisation equation’, formulated in 1920, remains a cornerstone in astrophysics, enabling scientists today to interpret spectra of light from the stars and unveil secrets about their temperature and composition.

In an era when discrimination was rampant, he faced caste prejudice and constant challenges at Dhaka and Kolkata’s Presidency College. Despite all of this, he excelled in astronomy, chemistry, and foreign languages, translating Einstein’s papers into English.

His contributions extended to the reorganisation of Harvard University’s stellar classification database, challenging conventional beliefs about stars' composition.

Beyond science, Saha had a passion for promoting scientific literacy in India. In the 1930s and ’40s, he played a vital role in establishing scientific societies and journals, leaving a lasting legacy in the country's academic landscape.

Meghnad Saha's spirit also led him into politics. Elected to the Lok Sabha in 1951, he focused on education, healthcare, and water management. He is also considered the chief architect of the Damodar Valley Project.

On February 16, 1956, while en route to the Planning Commission office, he suffered a heart attack and died, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire generations.