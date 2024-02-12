Meet Indian genius, inspiration behind superhit Bollywood film that earned Rs 460 crore, superstar acted as...

Among his groundbreaking innovations is the "Ice Stupa," a revolutionary technique for preserving water in the arid desert landscape of Ladakh.

Sonam Wangchuk, a visionary engineer and advocate for social change hailing from Ladak, has dedicated his life to improving the lives of his community through innovation and education reform. As the founder of the Students' Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL), Wangchuk pioneered alternative schooling methods emphasizing experiential and environment-based education.

In 1994, Wangchuk initiated Operation New Hope, aiming to revolutionize the government school system and provide quality education to all. His endeavors also extended to combating the harsh winters of Ladakh by designing low-cost solar-heated buildings made of mud, ensuring warmth and sustainability.

Among his groundbreaking innovations is the "Ice Stupa," a revolutionary technique for preserving water in the arid desert landscape of Ladakh. This innovative solution addresses the region's water scarcity challenges by creating artificial glaciers.

Wangchuk's contributions have garnered international acclaim, earning him numerous awards, including the prestigious Padma Shri in 2016. His relentless pursuit of social and environmental justice led him to develop an eco-friendly solar-heated tent for Indian Army personnel deployed in extremely cold regions like Siachen and Galwan Valley.

In November 2022, Wangchuk was honoured with the seventh Dr. Paulos Mar Gregorios Award by former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, recognising his exceptional contributions to society.

The remarkable story of Sonam Wangchuk has not only inspired his community but has also captivated audiences worldwide. His life and achievements served as the inspiration for the blockbuster Bollywood film '3 Idiots,' starring Aamir Khan, which garnered global acclaim and earned over Rs 460 crore worldwide.

Last year, Wangchuk undertook a five-day fast at the HIAL campus to raise awareness about the urgent need to address glacier melting and environmental degradation in Ladakh. Through his unwavering commitment and innovative solutions, Wangchuk continues to inspire positive change and pave the way for a brighter future for Ladakh and beyond.