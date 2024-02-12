Meet Indian genius, inspiration behind superhit Bollywood film that earned Rs 460 crore, superstar acted as...

Twitter
Headlines

WhatsApp working on ‘favourite contacts filter’ feature for web

DNA Explainer: What is Iddat in Islam? How does UCC change this

Google announces 27 million dollar funding to boost AI training for people

Meet man who once lived in slums, sold books on roads, now one of richest Indians in Dubai, his massive net worth is…

'Delhi Chalo' protest: Traffic restrictions at Singhu, Tikri, Ghazipur borders ahead of farmers' march

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

WhatsApp working on ‘favourite contacts filter’ feature for web

DNA Explainer: What is Iddat in Islam? How does UCC change this

Google announces 27 million dollar funding to boost AI training for people

Health benefits of eating Idli 

8 superfoods for muscle building

7 batsmen with 5000+ runs in IPL

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sonam Kapoor exudes boss vibes as she graces Tommy Hilfiger’s show at New York Fashion Week

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Bharat Ratna For Dr. MS Swaminathan For His Contributions To Nation In Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare

Former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh Is Being Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed The Nation

Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao Will Be Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed

Meet highest-paid Kannada actor who earned Rs 50 as first pay; it's not Rishab Shetty, Upendra or Kichcha Sudeep

Watch: Elvish Yadav slaps man in Jaipur restaurant, defends himself after video goes viral

Lal Salaam box office collection day 3: Rajinikanth’s sports drama hits new low, struggles to cross Rs 10 crore

HomeEducation

Education

Meet Indian genius, inspiration behind superhit Bollywood film that earned Rs 460 crore, superstar acted as...

Among his groundbreaking innovations is the "Ice Stupa," a revolutionary technique for preserving water in the arid desert landscape of Ladakh.

article-main

Srishty Choudhury

Updated: Feb 12, 2024, 01:14 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Sonam Wangchuk, a visionary engineer and advocate for social change hailing from Ladak, has dedicated his life to improving the lives of his community through innovation and education reform. As the founder of the Students' Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL), Wangchuk pioneered alternative schooling methods emphasizing experiential and environment-based education.

In 1994, Wangchuk initiated Operation New Hope, aiming to revolutionize the government school system and provide quality education to all. His endeavors also extended to combating the harsh winters of Ladakh by designing low-cost solar-heated buildings made of mud, ensuring warmth and sustainability.

Among his groundbreaking innovations is the "Ice Stupa," a revolutionary technique for preserving water in the arid desert landscape of Ladakh. This innovative solution addresses the region's water scarcity challenges by creating artificial glaciers. 

Wangchuk's contributions have garnered international acclaim, earning him numerous awards, including the prestigious Padma Shri in 2016. His relentless pursuit of social and environmental justice led him to develop an eco-friendly solar-heated tent for Indian Army personnel deployed in extremely cold regions like Siachen and Galwan Valley.

In November 2022, Wangchuk was honoured with the seventh Dr. Paulos Mar Gregorios Award by former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, recognising his exceptional contributions to society. 

The remarkable story of Sonam Wangchuk has not only inspired his community but has also captivated audiences worldwide. His life and achievements served as the inspiration for the blockbuster Bollywood film '3 Idiots,' starring Aamir Khan, which garnered global acclaim and earned over Rs 460 crore worldwide.

Last year, Wangchuk undertook a five-day fast at the HIAL campus to raise awareness about the urgent need to address glacier melting and environmental degradation in Ladakh. Through his unwavering commitment and innovative solutions, Wangchuk continues to inspire positive change and pave the way for a brighter future for Ladakh and beyond.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IAS officer who scored highest marks in interview in UPSC history, not Tina Dabi or Srushti Deshmukh...

Indian cricket legend lands in big trouble, faces loss of Rs 160000 due to…

'In our third term, India will...': PM Modi expresses confidence in BJP retaining power ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Mukesh Ambani to now sell candies as Reliance buys 82-year-old brand for just...

Meet IAS Vijay Wardhan, who failed 35 times but cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sonam Kapoor exudes boss vibes as she graces Tommy Hilfiger’s show at New York Fashion Week

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE