Meet woman who cracked UPSC exam at 21 without coaching, got AIR 13 but chose not to become IAS due to…

After graduating from the prestigious Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University, in 2021 with BA Honors (Economics), she began her UPSC preparations.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Mar 12, 2024, 12:57 PM IST

Some people are born ‘genius’ and they clinch success at a very young age through their unwavering determination, persistence and willpower. One such inspiring success story is of IFS Vidushi Singh who cracked UPSC on her first attempt at the age of 21. 

Born in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, but Vidushi’s familial roots are linked to Ayodhya. After graduating from the prestigious Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University, in 2021 with BA Honors (Economics), she began her UPSC preparations. She did not take any coaching instead did self-study with studying in college.

Vidushi then cracked UPSC in her first attempt with AIR 13 at the age of just 21.She took economics as an optional subject.

However, she chose IFS instead of IAS, despite having an excellent rank. She stated in an interview it was her grandparents’ dream to become a government officer in the Indian Foreign Service. She added that to get success in the UPSC exam, she had given many test series and mock tests.

 
