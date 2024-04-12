Meet IAS officer who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt without coaching, now posted at...

Laghima, who was born in the charming Rajasthani neighbourhood of Alwar, is a living example of perseverance and hard work

It is a huge undertaking to pass the extremely difficult UPSC exam and land a coveted spot in the prestigious Indian Administrative Service (IAS), and many candidates give up on their dreams in the process. Out of all the candidates hoping to pass the UPSC Civil Services Exam (CSE) and become IAS, IPS, or IFS officers, very few—just a small portion of the total—are able to secure a spot on the final roster.

Although the general consensus is that coaching is the best way to prepare for the UPSC, some people choose a different route and rely only on self-study to get them where they want to go. Let's introduce Laghima Tiwari, a remarkable person who triumphed over all odds. Equipped with an electronics and communication engineering degree from Delhi Technological University, Laghima made history in the UPSC CSE 2022 by achieving an impressive All India Rank 19 in her first attempt.

Laghima, who was born in the charming Rajasthani neighbourhood of Alwar, is a living example of perseverance and hard work. She threw herself into UPSC preparation after graduating in 2021, choosing a self-directed approach over the conventional coaching route. Laghima spent a year going through the sections that were static, learning about general studies, and keeping up with current events. She was inspired by the success stories of previous students that were posted on YouTube and other platforms.

Laghima chose anthropology as an optional subject for the UPSC Mains exam. Without the assistance of official coaching, she successfully navigated the exam's complexities by combining intense self-study with simulated test scenarios. Laghima's success was largely attributed to her parents' unwavering support, whose confidence in her abilities and words of encouragement were crucial to her journey. She emphasised how crucial it is to develop a clear mindset right away so that applicants can focus entirely on their exam preparation.

Laghima encouraged aspiring students to create a flexible study plan that can adjust to the ups and downs of the exam process as she shared her wisdom with them. Laghima stressed the fundamental values of consistency, perseverance, and careful revision. She also stressed that candidates should learn from their mock test mistakes and analyse them carefully to identify areas where they can improve.

Additionally, Laghima emphasised how important it is to smoothly move from preliminary exam preparation to Mains exam preparation afterward, urging a proactive strategy even for individuals who are on the verge of success. Laghima's story is essentially a source of inspiration for those who aspire to be like her; it is a demonstration of the transformational potential of tenacity, confidence, and an unwavering dedication to one's objectives.