Meet IAS officer Sivaguru Prabhakaran, worked in factory, slept on platform, cracked UPSC exam, got 101st rank

Meet IAS officer Sivaguru Prabhakaran, worked in factory, slept on platform, cracked UPSC exam

It is the dream of millions of Indians to crack UPSC exam and become IAS officer. We keep on hearing stories of struggle of aspirants and the hardship which many of them face to crack UPSC exam and become IAS officer. In this article, we will talk about one such IAS officer who has braved all odds to crack UPSC exam.

We are talking about IAS officer M Sivaguru Prabhakaran. Born in a family of farmers, every member of Sivaguru's family had to work in the fields. On top of that, his father was an alcoholic. His mother and sister worked in the fields during the day and made baskets at night. Sivaguru used to watch his mother and sister worked day and night and that’s why he decided to leave his education and started working as a sawmill operator.

“I worked as a sawmill operator for two years and did a bit of farming. Whatever money I could muster, I spent some on my family and saved some for my education. I wasn't prepared to let go of my dreams,” Sivaguru Prabakaran once said in an interview.

Though Sivaguru started working at a factory but he did not forget his dream. Sivaguru started studying again after his sister’s marriage and helping his brother get education.

In 2008, Sivaguru took admission in civil engineering at Thanthai Periyar Government Institute of Technology in Vellore.

IAS officer Sivaguru studied during the weekend and stayed at the platforms of the St Thomas Mount railway station. IAS officer would then return to Vellore for his college during the week and started working in his spare time to fund his studies.

Despite all the hardships, IAS Sivaguru Prabhakaran remained focus on his goal and successfully cracked the IIT-M entrance and then completed his M.Tech in 2014. After clearing his M.tech, IAS Sivaguru Prabhakaran focused on his dream of cracking UPSC exam. Sivaguru cracked UPSC exam in fourth attempt and got AIR 101.